A further 15 members of staff at an NHS Trust have been sacked for inappropriately accessing the medical records of the victims of the Nottingham attacks.

Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates were fatally stabbed in Nottingham in June 2023 by Valdo Calocane, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2020.

The move comes after final written warnings were also been issued to 12 members of staff earlier this year in May.

The trust revealed the latest dismissals on Friday, saying it had informed the victims’ families, the Information Commissioner's Office and Nottinghamshire Police.

Grace’s father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, said: "I am appalled, it's time to get a handle on these failures."

He added: "Clearly, the way that the highest confidential data, which is medical data, is being looked at by voyeuristic people in the NHS is disgraceful."

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