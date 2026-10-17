More NHS staff sacked over access to Nottingham attack victims' medical records
The staff were dismissed after accessing the confidential medical records of Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, who were killed in June 2023
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A further 15 members of staff at an NHS Trust have been sacked for inappropriately accessing the medical records of the victims of the Nottingham attacks.
Listen to this article
Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates were fatally stabbed in Nottingham in June 2023 by Valdo Calocane, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2020.
The move comes after final written warnings were also been issued to 12 members of staff earlier this year in May.
The trust revealed the latest dismissals on Friday, saying it had informed the victims’ families, the Information Commissioner's Office and Nottinghamshire Police.
Grace’s father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, said: "I am appalled, it's time to get a handle on these failures."
He added: "Clearly, the way that the highest confidential data, which is medical data, is being looked at by voyeuristic people in the NHS is disgraceful."
Read more: 'Valdo Calocane got away with murder': Families of Nottingham Attack victims launch fresh plea for accountability
Read more: List of explosives written by triple Nottingham killer not disclosed by police until more than three years after stabbing rampage
Barnaby's mother, Emma Webber, said: "This was just gross voyeurism at the worst possible level. This wasn't uncovered by any due diligence, this was uncovered because we insisted upon it.
"It's horrifying. It's so intrusive and traumatising. At least some action has been taken, but not all."
Dr Manjeet Shehmar, medical director at NUH, said: "There is simply no excuse for accessing the records of a patient without a legitimate reason, and I hope this sends a really clear message - we will investigate and we will take action.
"To lose a loved one in the way that the families of Ian, Grace and Barnaby have is heartbreaking enough. I am so sorry that they have had this further compounded by the actions of these staff members.
"We will continue to investigate inappropriate access to these records and take action as and where necessary. Alongside this, we are doing all we can to educate our staff on appropriate access and how to keep the records of our patients safe. We are also introducing a new system which acts to detect possible data breaches."
NUH is working with the General Medical Council and the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), both of which have the power to remove staff from their respective professional registers.
The trust is also introducing a new system to better protect patient records by continuously monitoring access, identifying suspicious behaviour and generating automated alerts.