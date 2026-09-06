Westminster Council said it had consulted residents, businesses and visitors as it prepared proposals to improve London’s nighttime economy.

Westminster Council have said pouring more funding into late-night transport, would limit closing-time crowds and help people leave the area with greater safety. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

A greater number of night buses, a more visible police presence and a 24-hour Tube service on Thursdays would help support and boost London’s nightlife, according to Westminster City Council.

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Pouring more funding into late-night transport, including by funding improvements to taxi and private hire options, would limit closing-time crowds and help people leave the area with greater safety, it said. Westminster Council said it has heard from residents, the capital’s businesses and visitors, who have called for a greater police presence on London’s streets to help people feel safe on a night out, which would also help the hospitality industry. The urging for increased resources comes after a dispute regarding Westminster’s draft licensing policy, which was criticised for proposing to reduce standing-up drinking in Soho’s pubs, dubbed “vertical drinking”. Those responding to a consultation on draft changes to Westminster’s licensing policy “consistently asked” for greater support for licensed venues including bars, pubs and nightclubs, the council reported. Talking about the proposed changes, Westminster’s deputy leader Tim Barnes said: “A lack of investment in policing has left the Met objecting to many licensing applications over public safety concerns. Read more: Women and girls to shape £15.6m plan to make London safer Read more: Uber and AI firm Wayve launch first self-driving robotaxis in London

Westminster Council, pictured above, said it it's heard calls for greater police presence on London’s streets to help people feel safe on nights out. Picture: Alamy

“People struggle to get home from a night out when late-night bus routes have been cut and overnight Tube services are non-existent during the week. “We’ve spent the summer taking feedback from residents, the hospitality industry and visitors. “We’ll take this on board and do our bit to support the hospitality industry, but we need the mayor’s team to fund the services which make London a 24-hour city.” Regarding the consultation on draft changes to Westminster’s licensing policy, a council spokesman has now confirmed there will not be a blanket ban on new licensed venues in Soho, and the policy wording will be updated to make this clear. Westminster oversees more than 4,000 pubs, nightclubs, restaurants and bars, including those in Soho, Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus and Covent Garden.

A spokeswoman for Sadiq Khan said he is “committed to doing everything he can to make London’s high streets thrive”, pointing to falling rates of knife enabled crime and theft in the capital. Picture: Getty