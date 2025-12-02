The Government has forced all GP practices in England to offer online booking systems during the core hours of 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday

More people than ever using internet instead of phone to contact GPs. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A higher proportion of people are now contacting their GP surgery online than on the phone, data suggests.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) health experience survey data for England covering September 16 to October 8 shows that 14.6 per cent of people last contacted their GP in person, 40.5 per cent did so on the phone and 43.3 per cent did so online. In the previous month, covering August 19 to September 10, some 14.7 per cent of people last contacted their GP surgery in person, 41.3 per cent did so on the phone and 42.3 per cent did so online. Online contact includes through the GP practice website or via an app, including the NHS App. Read more: Zero-tariff deal with US to cost NHS £1 billion, No 10 says Read more: Groundbreaking X-ray therapy to cancer patients avoid surgery given NHS go-ahead From October 1, the Government has forced all GP practices in England to offer online booking systems during the core hours of 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. According to the Department of Health, nearly all GP practices (98.7 per cent) across England have now rolled out these online consultation requests.

A doctor checking a patient's blood pressure at the Temple Fortune Health Centre GP Practice. Picture: Alamy

It added that a record eight million online requests were submitted by patients in October – up a fifth on the previous month and an increase of two thirds on last year. The British Medical Association (BMA) is in formal dispute with the Government over the changes, which it says put patients at risk. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “In the 21st century, patients expect to be able to manage healthcare at their fingertips, and so they should. “We organise so much of our lives online, there’s no reason the NHS should be any different. “I want to thank GPs and their teams for rolling this out. “Eight million patients used online access in October alone, taking advantage of the flexibility and convenience. “These numbers show there was huge appetite from patients and a can-do attitude from GPs. “We promised to end the 8am scramble, and this is a massive step towards that ambition. “After more than a decade of decline, we are bringing our analogue NHS into the digital age.”

Wes Streeting arrives at Downing Street to attend weekly cabinet meeting. Picture: Getty