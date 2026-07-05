More than 680,000 children are expected to attend the clubs after the summer holidays, the DfE said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a breakfast club in Greater Manchester in April. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

More than 1000 extra schools will be offering free breakfast clubs in the new school year as part of Government cost-cutting measures for parents, the Department for Education (DfE) has said.

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Parents could potentially save up to £450 using the new free breakfast clubs at 1400 more schools from September, when over 2700 will be up and running. More than 680,000 children are expected to attend them after the summer holidays, up from 300,000 today, the DfE said. Over 10 million free breakfasts have been served since the Government’s programme began in the summer term last year, potentially saving working families nearly £25 million in childcare costs. Read More: AI triage tool unveiled as part of NHS app - as health secretary insists tech will reduce GP demand 'by a third' Read More: We cannot 'tax our way to prosperity' says Blair in warning to Burnham over raising capital gains tax

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson attend a breakfast club at St Anne's Catholic Primary School, near Reading, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

A family using the club every day could also potentially save up to 95 hours of childcare a year, the DfE said. Schools have also been issued new legal limits on the number of branded uniform items they can require, and will be expected to bring down the costs of individual items from September. This should enable families to buy more of the everyday basics from any shop or supermarket rather than from an expensive supplier, the DFe said. This comes after recent polling found that a third of parents worry about uniform costs. “Taken together, heading back to school is now set to be almost £1,000 cheaper for many families,” a spokesperson for the DfE has said.

Ministers have pledged to open 1000 Best Start hubs by the end of 2028, and say they will save families up to £200 a year. Picture: PA

A consultation on early years funding, which aims to set out plans to tackle the “postcode lottery” in accessing resources and support, was also published on Monday. The Government is setting out proposals encouraging councils to pass more funding for disadvantaged two-year-olds directly to nurseries and childminders, the DfE said. As part of the Great British Summer Savings scheme, which aims to make it easier for families to enjoy days out and trips during the summer holidays, VAT on children’s meals in restaurants, children’s and family tickets for theatres and cinemas, and tickets for family attractions, has been cut from June 25 to September 1. Free bus travel is also available in England throughout August for children aged five to 15. Earlier this year, more than 200 family hubs – known as Best Start hubs – opened across the country, providing free parenting advice, play sessions for infants, debt and welfare guidance for adults and early support for children with special educational needs and disabilities. Ministers have pledged to open 1,000 of the hubs by the end of 2028, and say they will save families up to £200 a year. The Best Start Improvement Coalition scheme was also launched on Monday, with a view to bringing businesses, charities and social investors to work together to ensure every hub delivers for the families who need it most, the DfE said.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “No parent should have to choose between a summer day out to the beach and kitting their child out for school". Picture: Getty