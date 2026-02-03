The Department of Health's new National Cancer Plan seeks to turn around England and Wales's poor cancer outcomes

Far more people will survive cancer within the coming years, the Government has pledged . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Far more people will survive cancer within the coming years, the Government has pledged as it launches its new ten-year plan to tackle the deadly disease.

The National Cancer Plan will promise that 75 per cent of patients diagnosed from 2035 onwards will be cancer-free, or living well, five years after their diagnosis. The figure currently stands at 60 per cent, with UK cancer outcomes among the worst in the developed world. According to the Department of Health, this represents the fastest rate of improvement in cancer outcomes this century and will translate to 320,000 more lives saved over the lifetime of the plan. The document will also pledge that the NHS will meet all its cancer waiting time targets by 2029, the expected date of the next general election. The wide-ranging plan also includes an expansion in the use of robot-assisted surgery and faster diagnostic tests to cut delays between being diagnosed and being treated. Read More: Children with cancer 'to get free travel' as part of new £10m scheme to help kids battling disease Read More: ‘Trailblazing’ lung cancer AI tech to be piloted on NHS in hopes of faster diagnosis

A nurse performs a mammogram scan in a London Hospital, UK. Picture: Alamy

Current targets aim to see 85 per cent of patients wait no longer than 62 days between their first urgent referral for suspected cancer and their first treatment. Only 70.2 per cent of people were treated in this timeframe in November, as the Department of Health also attempts to meet an interim target of 75 per cent by March 2026. Another existing target is diagnosing or ruling out cancer within 28 days of referral for 75 per cent of patients. This is being met, but the interim target says the figure must be at 80 per cent by March. Another target is for 96 per cent of cancer patients to commence treatment within 31 days of a decision to treat them. The current figure is 91.7 per cent. All these targets will stay as hospitals work towards improvement.

Wes Streeting said that cancer is more likely to be a death sentence than in many other countries around the world. Picture: Alamy

The new plan is not expected to include details on prostate cancer screening, after the UK screening committee rejected population-wide testing last year. Health Secretary Wes Streeting is still gathering and analysing evidence on the issue. Speaking ahead of the plan being published, Mr Streeting said: "Cancer survival shouldn't come down to who won the lottery of life. "But cancer is more likely to be a death sentence in Britain than other countries around the world. "As a cancer survivor who owes my life to the NHS, I owe it to future patients to make sure they receive the same outstanding care I did. "Thanks to the revolution in medical science and technology, we have the opportunity to transform the life chances of cancer patients. "Our cancer plan will invest in and modernise the NHS, so that opportunity can be seized and our ambitions realised. "This plan will slash waits, invest in cutting-edge technology, and give every patient the best possible chance of beating cancer." The plan will also contain details on a £2.3 billion investment to deliver 9.5 million additional tests by 2029, investing in more scanners, digital technology and automated testing.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Picture: Alamy