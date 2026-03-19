More than 100 students in Kent have been turned away while trying to get a meningitis vaccine after officials closed the queue.

The university said the vaccination clinic will reopen on Friday from 9am to 5pm, and advised people to be in the queue by 2pm.

"The team have been working incredibly hard to vaccinate as many people as possible."

In a Facebook post on the day confirmed or suspected meningitis cases rose to 27, the university said: "The queue has been closed as nursing staff are unable to see any more people within the clinic's remaining opening hours today.

More than 100 people who had been waiting for a jab were turned away, according to estimates of the queue size.

The University of Kent said it had closed the vaccine queue on its Canterbury campus "due to capacity" because it needed to finish the clinic by 5pm.

It is understood staff wanted to vaccinate the final person at 4.30pm, in order to give them enough time to sit during the necessary 15-minute observation period to ensure they had no immediate side-effects.

Those trying to join were told that medical staff administering vaccines had to work out how many people they could fit in before the service officially closed at 5pm.

Dozens who had already been waiting in line were also told to go home.

At 4.10pm on Thursday, students were still trying to join the queue but security staff turned them away.

Read More: Number of meningitis cases rises to 27 and reaches London as public health alert issued

Earlier on Thursday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said more people affected by the meningitis outbreak will be vaccinated.

Mr Streeting said anyone who attended local venue Club Chemistry from March 5 until March 15 would be offered the jab, alongside sixth-formers at four schools and other university students in Canterbury.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that as of 5pm on Wednesday, 15 cases of meningitis have been confirmed and a further 12 are under investigation.

This takes the total to 27 cases of either confirmed or suspected meningitis, up from 20 on Wednesday. Two students have died in the outbreak.

Currently, nine of the 15 confirmed cases are known to be caused by menB.

On a visit to the University of Kent, Mr Streeting said: "We are now encouraging anyone who attended Club Chemistry from March 5 until it voluntarily closed to come forward for both antibiotics and vaccination.

"Furthermore, we're expanding vaccination to anyone who's previously been offered the prophylactic antibiotic.

"That will include a large number of students here at the University of Kent.

"And it will include some students at Canterbury Christchurch University.

"It will also include sixth-formers at four schools where there are known or suspected cases.

"These are proportionate steps to help us contain spread and we're keeping that situation under review."

More than 8,500 antibiotics have been now given to eligible people in Kent amid the meningitis outbreak.

A student who went to Club Chemistry on March 12 was turned away from the vaccine queue on Thursday.

Hayden Taylor, 19, a radiography student at Canterbury Christ Church, arrived at the campus vaccine clinic at around 3pm on Thursday.

He said: "I had the antibiotics already. We already knew it was going to be busy."

Isobel, 21, an English literature student at the University of Kent, was turned away after her mother drove them 80 minutes to the centre.

Earlier Health Secretary Wes Streeting said young people should be cautious about sharing vapes, but added he is not the "fun police".

He said that as a "rule of thumb" it is "not hygienic to share things like vapes around your mates".

Mr Streeting added: "It's absolutely fine for people to go about living their lives in a normal way and there is no reason for me to be the fun police today and tell students across the country that they shouldn't be going out this weekend and doing the things that they would normally do in a nightclub."

Morrisons confirmed an employee at its Sittingbourne distribution centre who attended Club Chemistry has contracted meningitis while three members of the cheerleading society at the University of Kent are in hospital after catching the virus.

The UKHSA said four schools in Kent have confirmed cases of meningitis, while the London animation and games school Escape Studios said one if its students with links to the county had contracted meningitis.

UKHSA also said 20,000 vaccines from the NHS supply will be made available to the private market to ease the demand at pharmacies from people who want to pay for a jab.

Louise Jones-Roberts, who owns Club Chemistry, said: "I'm really pleased, I'm over the moon there are more vaccines. I'd like to see it given to all under-25s though. It needs to be looked at right across the country. As for reopening the club, there will come a time when it feels OK to open and we will know when the time is right, but it's definitely not going to be this weekend."

Professor Robin May, UKHSA chief scientific officer, said on Thursday "this is a very unusual outbreak", adding experts were looking at why meningitis in these cases may have become more transmissible between people.

He added: "What is particularly remarkable about this case, and unexpected about this case, is the large number of cases all originating from what seems to be a single event.

"There are two possible reasons for that. One is that there might be something about the kind of behaviours that individual people are doing.

"The other possibility is the bacteria itself may have evolved to be better at transmitting."

Prof May said the bacteria which can cause meningitis can be transmitted by sharing utensils, cups and vapes.