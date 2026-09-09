1.2 million patients in England waited between 12 and 24 hours in A&E, and 500,000 more patients waited for more than 24 hours, the National Audit Office has estimated

More than 1.7 million patients waited for more than half a day for emergency care, according to a new report. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

More than 1.7 million patients waited for more than half a day for emergency care, despite concerns that long A&E waits are linked to an increased risk of death, according to a new report.

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The National Audit Office (NAO) has estimated that during 2025, 1.2 million patients in England waited between 12 and 24 hours from their arrival in A&E to be discharged, transferred or admitted. And 500,000 more patients waited for more than 24 hours, it estimated. The NAO estimated that in 2024/25 and 2025/26 some 3% of people who went to A&E waited for over 24 hours to be discharged, transferred or admitted – despite NHSE documents stating that there should be zero tolerance for waits of over a day, describing this as a “red-line safety standard”. Read More: Abusing RNLI volunteers 'wholly unacceptable', charity boss says after boats were blocked from bringing migrants ashore Read More: Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag

The National Audit Office (NAO) has estimated that during 2025, 1.2 million patients in England waited between 12 and 24 hours from their arrival in A&E to be discharged, transferred or admitted. Picture: Alamy

It pointed out that people who face long waits of 12 or more hours are “twice as likely to die within 30 days of leaving A&E, compared with those who only wait two hours”. And that “long waits in A&E are associated with increased mortality, but the percentage of people waiting for more than 12 hours in A&E has increased”. A new NAO report says patients are still waiting for “too long” in A&E as it highlighted that the NHS has only made “modest gains” in improving emergency care, despite “significant investment”. It highlights how A&Es have become “markedly more crowded” over the last 14 years. The new NAO report concludes that the NHS is “beginning to make improvements in A&Es” post-pandemic, but that improvements have been “smaller and slower than hoped”. “Patients are still waiting too long for the emergency care that they need,” the authors wrote. “NHSE (NHS England) has made significant investment into A&E, but so far this has only resulted in modest gains, with the result that spending has grown without achieving equivalent improvements for A&E patients.” It warned that the NHS will not meet the overall A&E performance standards without very substantial improvement in many Type 1 A&Es – which deal with the most complex and urgent cases. This includes a target that 95% of patients will be discharged, transferred or admitted within four hours of arrival in A&E – a target set in 2011/10 but that has not been met since 2013/14. In 2025/26 the NHS met the four-hour target for 74.9% of people who attended A&E, the NAO said. It said that success in improving attendances in A&E depends on efforts to provide care in “alternate settings” and managing “patient flow” throughout the whole hospital system. The NAO made a series of recommendations on improving patient flow though hospitals. Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “Despite significant efforts to improve A&E performance, patients continue to experience long waits and delays in care. “NHS England and DHSC need to understand more fully why improvements have been slow and ensure successful approaches are adopted more consistently across the system. “A stronger focus on patient flow, timely discharge and patient experience will be vital to improving outcomes for patients.”