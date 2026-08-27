It follows a string of incidents in recent days which have left nine people dead including a crash on the A66 and a fatal house fire

Police investigations continue after a woman and a seven-year-old girl were found dead after the house fire in Grangetown, near Middlesbrough, less than a mile away from Saturday's deadly A66 crash. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

More than 200 extra police officers have been diverted to Cleveland after a string of incidents including a car crash which left seven people dead, a stabbing and a fatal house fire.

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Police investigations continue after a woman and a seven-year-old girl were found dead after the house fire in Grangetown, near Middlesbrough, less than a mile away from Saturday's deadly A66 crash. Early on Thursday morning, a car rammed into a wall outside a house in Steele Crescent, South Bank. Hours later on Thursday afternoon a man was stabbed at an address in Eston, near Middlesbrough at around midday. Cleveland Police said that a 39-year-old was assaulted with a bladed weapon but no arrests have yet been made. Following the spate of incidents, Alec Brown, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Council, announced that more than 200 officers would be deployed from around the country to support the area's forces. Read more: Two police officers killed in A66 crash died from 'head and neck injuries', inquest hears Read more: Fundraiser for police officers killed in A66 crash hits £1million donations

Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Tom Clough, 38, were killed on Saturday. Picture: Cleveland Police

He said on social media: “Thank you so much to the superintendent from Cleveland Police that has just taken their time to give updates to myself, Anna Turley (MP for Redcar), South Bank and Grangetown Ward councillors. “They are working 20-hour days to ensure the ongoing safety of innocent residents. “Over 200 extra police officers from forces around the country are here and are en route, from detectives to armed response. “I will be sending a letter today to our Prime Minister asking for even more resource. “The police really are doing an amazing job.

Police officers look at flowers at the Cleveland Police HQ in Middlesbrough, following the line-of-duty deaths of PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough. Picture: Alamy

“If it is any reassurance at all, jobs called in to the police are actually down this week, however, the seriousness of the ones that have been called in need serious and swift action. “Everyone is heartbroken over the loss of the aunt and little girl in Grangetown yesterday. “People need to feel safe in their homes.” It comes on the same day that inquests opened into the deaths of Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Tom Clough, 38, who died following the head-on collision on the A66 in the early hours of Saturday. The provisional cause of death was said to be head and neck injuries for Pc Blades, and neck injuries for Pc Clough. It comes on the same day that a vehicle crashed into a wall outside a house near Middlesbrough, and also minutes away from the scenes of the crash and a fatal fire which killed a child and her aunt. Valentina Foster, seven, and Natalie McDonald, 34, died in the blaze, in which two men, aged 23 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.