More than £5,000 worth of stolen food found in car boot in Peterborough
Police officers discovered 58 bottles of olive oil, 14 tins of tuna, 399 packets of chocolate, a large quantity of coffee, cheese, chorizo and cleaning products in the car
Over £5,000 worth of suspected stolen food was discovered by police at a car boot sale in Peterborough.
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The car holding the loot was stopped on the A16 between Peterborough, Crowland and Spalding on Friday after officers thought it was looking a little low to the ground.
After stopping the car at around 2 pm, officers discovered 58 bottles of olive oil, 14 tins of tuna, 399 packets of chocolate, a large quantity of coffee, cheese, chorizo and cleaning products.
At the time the haul was discovered, the county’s Rural Crime Action Team was carrying out an operation on the A16.
Officers arrested a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.
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A police spokesperson said: "We know people like to start stocking up for Christmas, but this is a tad extreme."
In a post on Facebook, the force wrote: "Our Rural Crime Action Team were carrying out an operation along the A16 between Peterborough, Crowland, and Spalding, on Friday when this vehicle caught their eye as it was looking a little low."
"When they opened it up, they found more than £5,000 worth of suspected stolen goods, including: 58 bottles of olive oil, 14 tins of tuna, 399 packs of chocolates, large amount of coffee, lots of cheese and chorizo, cleaning products,
"A 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.
"This was a great stop by the team, well done!" the force wrote.