Over £5,000 worth of suspected stolen food was discovered by police at a car boot sale in Peterborough.

The car holding the loot was stopped on the A16 between Peterborough, Crowland and Spalding on Friday after officers thought it was looking a little low to the ground.

After stopping the car at around 2 pm, officers discovered 58 bottles of olive oil, 14 tins of tuna, 399 packets of chocolate, a large quantity of coffee, cheese, chorizo and cleaning products.

At the time the haul was discovered, the county’s Rural Crime Action Team was carrying out an operation on the A16.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.

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