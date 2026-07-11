A new YouGov study has found that 56% of British adults experience 'heatwave anxiety', as rising temperatures force households to spend more to cope with the heat.

More than one in five (21%) said they spent over £50 during the heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

More than half of UK households spent extra money during last month's heatwave, with many forced to buy cooling essentials as temperatures soared, new research suggests.

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A YouGov survey commissioned by MyVoucherCodes found that 52% of Britons spent more than usual during the June heatwave, while 56% said they now experience "heatwave anxiety". The findings suggest many households faced unexpected costs as they bought items such as fans, paddling pools, cold drinks and extra refreshments to cope with the hot weather. More than one in five (21%) said they spent over £50 during the heatwave. Around one in five respondents also estimated they spent more than £100 simply to stay cool, highlighting the financial impact periods of unusually hot weather can have on household budgets. Read more: Emergency services warn of 'extreme' wildfire risks - as heatwave set to continue Read more: Record for most 35C days in a year broken as UK swelters through third heatwave

The findings suggest many households faced unexpected costs as they bought items such as fans. Picture: Getty

The survey also found concern about future extreme weather is growing, with 17% describing themselves as "very anxious" about more frequent or severe heatwaves and a further 39% saying they were "somewhat anxious". Researchers said the findings suggest rising summer temperatures are creating a new financial pressure for many families, as households face unexpected spending during periods of extreme heat. Shopping and lifestyle expert Sarah-Jane Outten said: "We’re used to worrying about the 'heating tax' in the winter, but these figures show that summer is becoming just as expensive for British families." "Slipping into extra spending just to stay comfortable or keep the kids entertained during a sudden heatwave is putting an unexpected dent in household budgets." Ms Outten warned shoppers to be cautious when buying cooling products online, saying consumers should check unfamiliar websites carefully to avoid scams.

Shopping and lifestyle expert Sarah-Jane Outten encouraged people to swap bottled water for refillable bottles, saying it can save money while reducing plastic waste. Picture: Getty