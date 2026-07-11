More than half of Brits pay 'heatwave tax' to stay cool, new data reveals
A new YouGov study has found that 56% of British adults experience 'heatwave anxiety', as rising temperatures force households to spend more to cope with the heat.
More than half of UK households spent extra money during last month's heatwave, with many forced to buy cooling essentials as temperatures soared, new research suggests.
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A YouGov survey commissioned by MyVoucherCodes found that 52% of Britons spent more than usual during the June heatwave, while 56% said they now experience "heatwave anxiety".
The findings suggest many households faced unexpected costs as they bought items such as fans, paddling pools, cold drinks and extra refreshments to cope with the hot weather.
More than one in five (21%) said they spent over £50 during the heatwave.
Around one in five respondents also estimated they spent more than £100 simply to stay cool, highlighting the financial impact periods of unusually hot weather can have on household budgets.
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The survey also found concern about future extreme weather is growing, with 17% describing themselves as "very anxious" about more frequent or severe heatwaves and a further 39% saying they were "somewhat anxious".
Researchers said the findings suggest rising summer temperatures are creating a new financial pressure for many families, as households face unexpected spending during periods of extreme heat.
Shopping and lifestyle expert Sarah-Jane Outten said: "We’re used to worrying about the 'heating tax' in the winter, but these figures show that summer is becoming just as expensive for British families."
"Slipping into extra spending just to stay comfortable or keep the kids entertained during a sudden heatwave is putting an unexpected dent in household budgets."
Ms Outten warned shoppers to be cautious when buying cooling products online, saying consumers should check unfamiliar websites carefully to avoid scams.
She advised people to look for secure websites before making purchases and to use a credit card where possible, as this may provide additional protection if they fall victim to fraud.
She also recommended keeping windows, blinds and curtains closed during the hottest part of the day, particularly between 11am and 4pm, to help keep homes cooler.
She also encouraged people to swap bottled water for refillable bottles, saying it can save money while reducing plastic waste.
The research comes after the UK experienced several periods of exceptionally hot weather in June, prompting health warnings and leading many households to look for ways to stay cool.