More than half of all UK parents believe AI will make it harder for their children to find jobs, new research has found. . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

More than half of all UK parents believe AI will make it harder for their children to find jobs, new research has found.

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The research found that 68% of parents worry their child will struggle to find their first job within a few years of leaving education, and 52% fear they could be left behind by changes in the world of work. The threat of AI has led to rising anxiety over job prospects. Some fear the new tech could exacerbate the ongoing NEET crisis, which sees young people not in education, work or training. Talking Futures has called for the anxiety to fuel increased awareness of technical pathways. Read More: When it comes to AI and the UK’s NEET crisis digital skills are now a social mobility issue Read More: Young people aren't lazy - here's what we're missing about Neets