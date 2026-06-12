More than half of UK parents fear AI will stop their children finding jobs
More than half of all UK parents believe AI will make it harder for their children to find jobs, new research has found.
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The research found that 68% of parents worry their child will struggle to find their first job within a few years of leaving education, and 52% fear they could be left behind by changes in the world of work.
The threat of AI has led to rising anxiety over job prospects.
Some fear the new tech could exacerbate the ongoing NEET crisis, which sees young people not in education, work or training.
Talking Futures has called for the anxiety to fuel increased awareness of technical pathways.
Read More: When it comes to AI and the UK’s NEET crisis digital skills are now a social mobility issue
Read More: Young people aren't lazy - here's what we're missing about Neets
As part of the research, leading UK employers including NHS England and Lloyds Banking Group have signed an open letter to parents, urging them to consider technical education as a route into secure, skilled careers with them.
John Banks, T-level and Apprenticeship Manager at Lloyds Banking Group says: “We’ve signed this open letter to parents because every day we see the positive impact technical education can have on young people starting their careers. Pathways like apprenticeships and T-levels don’t just open doors – they help young people discover what they’re good at and where they can thrive.
“Many of our former T-level students and apprentices go on to build rewarding, long-term careers within our organisation, progressing into skilled roles across areas like operations, finance, data and AI.
"And of course the huge benefit to us is that we build a secure, high-quality talent pipeline.
“We want parents to feel confident exploring these options with their children and to recognise the opportunities they can unlock.
"Technical education offers a clear, practical route into careers with purpose – we’re proud to support that and would encourage other employers to do the same.”