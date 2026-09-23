Morgan Gibbs-White called up for England as five withdrawals sees Tuchel turn to Nottingham Forest star
Morgan Gibbs-White earned the pretend ire of his fiancée after his late England call-up caused him to cut his family holiday short.
Morgan Gibbs-White earned the pretend ire of his fiancee after his late England call-up caused him to cut his family holiday short.
Listen to this article
The Nottingham Forest midfielder was originally left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the four Nations League games coming up over the next fortnight and jetted off to Dubai to spend time with his family.
However, after Cole Palmer and Declan Rice were among five withdrawals ahead of the squad meeting up, Gibbs-White got the nod from Tuchel, forcing him to return to the United Kingdom prematurely.
Gibbs-White’s future wife Britney De Villiers, a South African influencer, poked fun at the situation, making a video on TikTok showing the Forest man leaving the hotel room with his suitcase, with the caption: “When he gets a last-minute England call-up two hours into the family holiday”.
The 26-year-old joined up with the squad on Tuesday, ending a 12-month hiatus from the England camp.
Gibbs-White, who has been in fine form for Forest, joined James Garner in getting a late call-up following the withdrawals of Palmer, Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento.
No further squad updates were expected to be announced by the Football Association on Tuesday, when Tuchel welcomed the group to St George’s Park.
Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived for his first England camp since last June, while teenager Rio Ngumoha and Alex Scott are involved again having caught the eye during the pre-World Cup training camp in Florida.
Jarrad Branthwaite is with the national team for the first time under Tuchel, who handed recalls to Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
England play their first match since the World Cup against reigning global and European champions Spain in Saturday’s Nations League opener at a sold-out Wembley.
Tuchel’s men then travel for games away to Czechia and Croatia, before welcoming the former to Wembley at the end of the new three-week autumn international meet-up.