Morgan Gibbs-White earned the pretend ire of his fiancee after his late England call-up caused him to cut his family holiday short.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder was originally left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the four Nations League games coming up over the next fortnight and jetted off to Dubai to spend time with his family.

However, after Cole Palmer and Declan Rice were among five withdrawals ahead of the squad meeting up, Gibbs-White got the nod from Tuchel, forcing him to return to the United Kingdom prematurely.

Gibbs-White’s future wife Britney De Villiers, a South African influencer, poked fun at the situation, making a video on TikTok showing the Forest man leaving the hotel room with his suitcase, with the caption: “When he gets a last-minute England call-up two hours into the family holiday”.

The 26-year-old joined up with the squad on Tuesday, ending a 12-month hiatus from the England camp.