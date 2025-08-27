Morgan Lake became the first British woman to clear two metres in the high jump at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

Lake sank to her knees on the mat and clasped her hands to her head after removing Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s jump of 1.98m from the UK record books.

"It’s still crazy, I was so in the moment and as soon as I cleared it, I was just so emotional," Lake told BBC Sport.

"This is something I’ve wanted to do my whole life and I’m so happy.

"I was a bit tired when I was warming up. But as soon as the crowd came in and the atmosphere was amazing, I was just going to go out and jump as high as I can.

"That was two metres and it shows me what I’m capable of if I believe in myself."

