A mobile phone used by Morgan McSweeney in government was stolen, it has been reported. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A mobile phone used by Morgan McSweeney in government was stolen, meaning messages relating to Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador could be lost, it has been reported.

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Mr McSweeney's phone was taken last year and the data kept on it can no longer be accessed, according to the Sun. The Cabinet Office does have some of the messages between him and Lord Mandelson, it is understood. Sir Keir Starmer's former chief of staff quit Downing Street last month under immense pressure, with many having blamed him for pushing the appointment of Lord Mandelson. Last month, Mandelson was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office by police investigating his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. MPs ordered the Government to release tens of thousands of documents relating to Lord Mandelson's appointment in 2024 after questions over how the peer was vetted and what was known about his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Lord Peter Mandelson leaves his home in London following his arrest. Picture: Alamy