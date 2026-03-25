Peter Mandelson and Morgan McSweeney. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Morgan McSweeney failed to tell police he worked for the Prime Minister when his phone was stolen, a newly released transcript of his 999 call reveals.

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There are concerns exchanges relating to Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador to the US could be lost as a result of the snatching of the mobile phone used by Sir Keir Starmer’s former chief of staff. The Metropolitan Police, which wrongly recorded the theft as having taken place in east London rather than Westminster, stressed officers and staff did not know the caller’s job or the sensitivity of the material that would have been saved on his phone at the time. In the course of the call, McSweeney, who resigned from government earlier this year, gave his name, a personal email address and a home address outside London, and he says the device is a Government phone and that he has called his office to get it tracked. Read more: Morgan McSweeney's stolen phone was reported to police after Mandelson was sacked

He then wrongly gives the location as Belgrave Street, which is in Tower Hamlets, rather than Belgrave Road in Westminster, during the call on October 20 last year. The error, uncovered when the Met was responding to a media query about the case, meant officers checked the wrong CCTV and concluded there were no realistic lines of inquiry to follow. This is now being reviewed. The transcript includes the exchange: “Call handler: Have you got a tracker on the phone at all? “Caller: I do. It’s a Government phone.” Later, the document says: “Call handler: So what time did he actually snatch the phone? “Caller: About two minutes before I rung you and I chased, and then I rang my office to get the phone tracked and then I rang you.” Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the loss of messages was a “cock-up rather than conspiracy”, while Downing Street was keen to emphasise that the phone theft happened “months before” MPs compelled the Government to release correspondence related to Lord Mandelson’s appointment as the UK’s ambassador to the US. MPs moved in February to force the publication of tens of thousands of documents amid questions over what was known about the peer’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein before he was handed the Washington job. Mr McSweeney quit Downing Street last month, with many having blamed him for pushing the appointment.