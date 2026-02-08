Morgan McSweeney resigns as PM's chief of staff over Mandelson's Epstein links
It comes as pressure mounts on Sir Keir Starmer over his decision to appoint Mandelson as US ambassador
Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has resigned over the Peter Mandelson scandal.
McSweeney, who is widely seen as Sir Keir's right-hand man, admitted he advised the Prime Minister to appoint Mandelson, despite his very public links to Jeffrey Epstein.
It comes as the latest release of the so-called Epstein Files by the US government detailed Mandelson’s relationship with the convicted sex offender, including email exchanges about fiscal policy during the 2008 financial crash.
A police investigation was initiated in the UK following the release, and on Friday, police searched two homes linked to Mandelson.
Announcing his resignation, McSweeney said: "The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself.
"When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice."
It comes as calls for the Prime Minister to step down continue to gain traction, both within his party and from opposition MPs.
McSweeney added that, despite these calls for him to step down, he still fully supports the Prime Minister.
"I remain fully supportive of the Prime Minister," he said.
"He is working every day to rebuild trust, restore standards and serve the country. I will continue to back that mission in whatever way I can. It has been the honour of my life to serve."
McSweeney, who was mentored by Peter Mandelson, stressed the importance of remembering Jeffrey Epstein's victims in the midst of this scandal.
He wrote: "As I leave I have two further reflections:
"Firstly, and most importantly, we must remember the women and girls whose lives were ruined by Jeffrey Epstein and whose voices went unheard for far too long.
"Secondly, while I did not oversee the due diligence and vetting process, I believe that process must now be fundamentally overhauled. This cannot simply be a gesture but a safeguard for the future."
Reacting to McSweeney's departure, the Prime Minister said: “It’s been an honour working with Morgan McSweeney for many years.
"He turned our party around after one of its worst ever defeats and played a central role running our election campaign. It is largely thanks to his dedication, loyalty and leadership that we won a landslide majority and have the chance to change the country.
"Having worked closely with Morgan in opposition and in government, I have seen every day his commitment to the Labour Party and to our country. Our party and I owe him a debt of gratitude, and I thank him for his service.”
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the Prime Minister should “take responsibility” for his actions, in reaction to McSweeney’s departure.
She said on X: “It’s about time.
“But once again with this PM it’s somebody else’s fault: ‘Mandelson lied to me’ or ‘Morgan advised me’
“Keir Starmer has to take responsibility for his own terrible decisions. But he never does.”
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, meanwhile, said Sir Keir "won't be far behind" his right-hand man.
McSweeney's resignation comes after senior Labour minister Pat McFadden rejected the suggestion Sir Keir should step down over this latest scandal.
He told LBC's Lewis Goodall: “He was elected on a five-year mandate just 18 months ago.
“This was obviously the wrong appointment, but I think the Prime Minister has acted in good faith and I think he wants to do the right thing.
“I also think it's bad for the country to be changing prime minister every 18 months, every two years, as though that's the answer to our problems.
“I think the country needs continuity in its leadership and it needs somebody to stay in post for a while, to actually do the job for a period of years.
McSweeney’s resignation was an “important first step,” Labour MP Richard Burgon said.
The Leeds East MP, who is secretary of the Socialist Campaign Group of MPs, said on X: “Important first step.
“The Labour General Secretary must set up an independent inquiry into the practices that McSweeney and Mandelson undertook in the Labour Party.
“There is a lot to do to rid the Party of the nasty factionalism that has left Labour so unpopular with the public.”