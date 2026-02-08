Morgan McSweeney was considered the driving force behind Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador despite knowing his dealings with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Morgan McSweeney was in charge of strategy and central to decision-making at the heart of Government. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer remains under pressure over his handling of the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal - but who is the Prime Minister's trusted chief of staff that has resigned from his post?

Morgan McSweeney, seen as an ally of the disgraced peer, was considered the driving force behind Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador despite knowing that his dealings with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continued after the financier's conviction for child sex offences. As the Prime Minister's right-hand man, Mr McSweeney was in charge of strategy and central to decision-making at the heart of Government. Consequently, some have held him responsible for Downing Street's failed attempt to control the release of potentially explosive documents providing insight into how the decision to appoint Lord Mandelson was made.

Who is Morgan McSweeney? Mr McSweeney was born in County Cork but left Ireland for London in 1994 aged 17, where he is said to have initially worked on building sites. He joined the Labour Party in 1997, reportedly motivated by the backing for the Good Friday Agreement which was key to the Northern Ireland peace process. In June 2001, he took a job as a Labour conference administrator, according to his Linkedin profile. Reports suggest he was later hired to work in Labour's "attack and rebuttal unit" in the party's Millbank headquarters, where he is said to have been tasked with adding information to Peter Mandelson's "excalibur" database which informed campaign messaging. He is also said to have been sent to marginal seats to campaign during the 2005 general election, as his reputation as an effective organiser and operator began to grow.

He was viewed as a key figure in a successful push, led by the current Communities Secretary Steve Reed, to oust the coalition of Liberal Democrats and Conservatives in the London borough of Lambeth. After failing in a bid to become a councillor in Sutton in 2006, he was appointed head of Mr Reed's leader's office in Southwark, a role he held until October 2007. After a stint as the director of communities at The Campaign Company consultancy, Mr McSweeney joined the Local Government Association as a political adviser and was later appointed head of the organisation's Labour group office, a position he held until 2017. During that time, he ran Liz Kendall's leadership campaign in 2015 which resulted in the current Science Secretary finishing fourth. Mr McSweeney was appointed director of the Labour Together think tank in 2017, sharing a place on the board with Mr Reed and current Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

