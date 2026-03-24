Morgan McSweeney's phone, containing messages exchanged with former US ambassador Peter Mandelson, was reported stolen a month after the former Labour peer was sacked. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Morgan McSweeney's phone, containing messages exchanged with former US ambassador Peter Mandelson, was reported stolen a month after the former Labour peer was sacked.

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Sir Keir Starmer's former Chief of Staff reported his mobile phone as stolen on October 20, according to Scotland Yard. The confirmation reveals that the phone was stolen more than a month after Lord Mandelson's removal from the Washington posting over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. In February, Parliament ordered the Government to hand over and release all files which relate to Mandelson's appointment as Ambassador to the US. But McSweeney's phone being stolen means some text messages may never be recovered. McSweeney is understood to be a close ally of the former New Labour heavyweight. Read More: Morgan McSweeney's phone 'stolen' as texts with Mandelson could be 'lost' Read More: Pictured: Sydney knifeman, 40, who killed six people before being shot dead by brave policewoman

The confirmation reveals that the phone was stolen more than a month after Lord Mandelson's removal from the Washington posting over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

Stephen Flynn, the Westminster leader for the Scottish National Party, has accused the Government of lying about the timing of the phone theft. Writing on X, the MP for Aberdeen South said: This mobile phone is vital to the Mandelson scandal. The Labour Prime Minister’s then Chief of Staff says it was stolen. "[Steve Reed] told the public that the theft happened months before the Mandelson scandal. Turns out that’s not true. "Why did he lie?" Housing Secretary Steve Reed had previously told LBC the phone had been lost "months before the situation began".

This mobile phone is vital to the Mandelson scandal.



The Labour Prime Minister’s then Chief of Staff says it was stolen.



This Labour Secretary of State told the public that the theft happened months before the Mandelson scandal.



Turns out that’s not true.



Why did he lie? https://t.co/ZBWuvfgUxm pic.twitter.com/rqRzdhUwzx — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) March 24, 2026