England international Morgan Rogers has joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for a transfer fee understood to be a record for a British footballer.

The forward joins Xabi Alonso's side after returning to the UK following England's best World Cup finish since 1966.

The fee for Rogers' transfer is understood to be around £117 million.

He has played a starring role for Aston Villa's rise - culminating in their Europa League win against Freiburg in May.

Confirming the move, Chelsea said: "Chelsea is delighted to announce the signing of England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

"The 23-year-old forward has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033 and will join Xabi Alonso's squad ahead of the 2026/27 season."

Reacting to the transfer, Rogers said: "I'm so excited. For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.

"I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started."

An Aston Villa statement said: "A player with impeccable behaviour and commitment, Morgan leaves Aston Villa with the best wishes of everyone at the football club for both his service to the club and for his future career.

"He will always remain a core part of our recent great moments and memories."

Rogers notched 40 goals in 85 league appearances for Villa - and has amassed 22 England caps including appearances at this summer's World Cup.