Morgan Rogers gets the nod to start alongside Bellingham as Tuchel rings the changes
The forward is expected to start out wide rather than in his favoured number ten where Jude Bellingham occupies
Morgan Rogers has been handed a start as Thomas Tuchel made three changes for England’s World Cup semi-final with Argentina.
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Rogers replaced Noni Madueke on the right of the attack with full-backs Reece James and Djed Spence also coming into the side.
Rogers was effective coming off the bench in Saturday’s quarter-final with Norway, contributing to Jude Bellingham’s extra-time winner, and Tuchel is a big admirer of the Aston Villa midfielder.
Madueke was withdrawn at half-time on Saturday after a poor display and his Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka is carrying an Achilles injury.
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James returns at right-back after a hamstring injury while Spence comes in at left-back to deal with the threat of Lionel Messi, in what is the Argentina great’s first appearance against England.
John Stones and Marc Guehi continue their central defensive partnership, meaning Ezri Konsa and Nico O’Reilly drop out.
Declan Rice starts again in midfield having had to come off at half-time of the Norway game still feeling the affects of a bug he picked up in Mexico.
Harry Kane and Bellingham, who have scored 12 of England’s 13 goals in the tournament so far, will be again the men Tuchel looks to.
Argentina named five Premier League players in their side, with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister all starting for the defending champions.