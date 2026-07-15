The forward is expected to start out wide rather than in his favoured number ten where Jude Bellingham occupies

Morgan Rogers starts for England. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Morgan Rogers has been handed a start as Thomas Tuchel made three changes for England’s World Cup semi-final with Argentina.

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Rogers replaced Noni Madueke on the right of the attack with full-backs Reece James and Djed Spence also coming into the side. Rogers was effective coming off the bench in Saturday’s quarter-final with Norway, contributing to Jude Bellingham’s extra-time winner, and Tuchel is a big admirer of the Aston Villa midfielder. Madueke was withdrawn at half-time on Saturday after a poor display and his Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka is carrying an Achilles injury. Read more: LIVE: England v Argentina: Team news announced as Tuchel makes three changes to starting eleven Read more: Pubs bracing to serve an extra six million pints for England fans watching crunch semi-final

Jude Bellingham pre-match. Picture: Getty

James returns at right-back after a hamstring injury while Spence comes in at left-back to deal with the threat of Lionel Messi, in what is the Argentina great’s first appearance against England. John Stones and Marc Guehi continue their central defensive partnership, meaning Ezri Konsa and Nico O’Reilly drop out. Declan Rice starts again in midfield having had to come off at half-time of the Norway game still feeling the affects of a bug he picked up in Mexico.

Tuchel arriving at the stadium. Picture: Getty