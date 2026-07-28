Women can obtain the pill without needing to book a GP appointment or pay a visit to a sexual health clinic.

More than 300,000 doses of morning-after pill dispensed in pharmacies. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

More than 300,000 doses of the morning-after pill have been dispensed at high-street pharmacies in the first five months of an NHS scheme to improve access.

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New NHS figures for England show that almost 305,000 doses of the emergency contraceptive pill were supplied at pharmacies between October 2025 and this March. The move means women can obtain the pill without needing to book a GP appointment or pay a visit to a sexual health clinic. Previous data on NHS prescriptions shows there were just under 150,000 prescriptions for the morning-after pill from sexual health clinics, GPs and pharmacies in the year 2024/25. Women can also access it privately. The new scheme means women can visit their local pharmacy and have a confidential consultation with a pharmacist or trained pharmacy technician, with a prescription given on the same day. Read more: North–South divide in life expectancy ‘has widened over past decade' Read more: Restricted eating hours may cut dementia risk, researchers say

Stephen Kinnock with pharmacist Sukhi Basra during a visit to CliniChem Pharmcy in central London to announce the rollout of the morning after pill for women at high street pharmacies in October. Picture: Alamy