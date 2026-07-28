More than 300,000 doses of morning-after pill dispensed in pharmacies since scheme to improve access
Women can obtain the pill without needing to book a GP appointment or pay a visit to a sexual health clinic.
More than 300,000 doses of the morning-after pill have been dispensed at high-street pharmacies in the first five months of an NHS scheme to improve access.
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New NHS figures for England show that almost 305,000 doses of the emergency contraceptive pill were supplied at pharmacies between October 2025 and this March.
The move means women can obtain the pill without needing to book a GP appointment or pay a visit to a sexual health clinic.
Previous data on NHS prescriptions shows there were just under 150,000 prescriptions for the morning-after pill from sexual health clinics, GPs and pharmacies in the year 2024/25. Women can also access it privately.
The new scheme means women can visit their local pharmacy and have a confidential consultation with a pharmacist or trained pharmacy technician, with a prescription given on the same day.
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Pharmacy teams can also offer advice on longer-term contraception if women need it.
Dr Sue Mann, NHS national clinical director for women’s health, said: “Making the emergency contraceptive pill free through NHS pharmacies was a major step forward for women’s health, giving women quicker and easier access to emergency contraception exactly when they need it – with no appointment, no waiting and no judgment.
“This service is already making a real impact, particularly for women living in more deprived communities, by making contraception easier to access closer to home.
“Crucially, this isn’t just about emergency contraception – community pharmacies can also help women start or continue the contraceptive pill, meaning they can leave with a longer-term plan, not just a one-off solution.”
Health and social care minister Baroness Gillian Merron said: “Women deserve fast, confidential access to the care they need, without unnecessary hurdles or costs standing in their way.
“Almost 305,000 women accessing this service in just five months shows exactly why we made this change.
“This is just one part of our wider mission to build an NHS that finally listens to women and delivers the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it.”