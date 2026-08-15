The arrests occurred two weeks after thousands of people attempted to enter Spain from Morocco

Moroccan authorities detained 111 migrants Saturday in and around the northern city of Fnideq. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Moroccan police have arrested at least 111 people after they attempted to cross into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, according to reports.

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The arrests occurred two weeks after thousands of people attempted to enter Spain from Morocco, with more than 72,000 people reportedly detained and at least 96 dying during attempts to make the crossing. This new incident has heightened tensions within the European Union. EFE and Spanish state broadcaster TVE reported that Morocco’s Interior Ministry ordered their journalists to leave Fnideq immediately, without giving an explanation. Meanwhile in Ceuta, Spanish soldiers have been guarding supermarkets as police stepped up patrols across the enclave’s main streets. The situation was reportedly calmer than in the days following the deadly crossing attempt on July 30. Read more: Ceuta to 'hold migrants in warehouses' as they await deportation - after several accused of sexual assault Read more: Migrant dies trying to paraglide from Morocco to Ceuta - as fears grow of another surge

In Ceuta, Spanish soldiers have been guarding supermarkets as police stepped up patrols across the enclave’s main streets. Picture: Getty

Madrid introduced a maritime barrier following the event and sent more than 500 additional police officers from mainland Spain to Ceuta. The move has brought the total number of police in the enclave to more than 1,600, with the Interior Ministry saying the reinforcements will remain for as long as required. Security sources said 111 people had been arrested in and around Fnideq, known as Castillejos in Spanish, around 3km (1.8 miles) from the border. However, misunderstandings about the rules surrounding entry to the territory, including claims that anyone reaching Ceuta by land or sea could not be returned, have encouraged more people to attempt the crossing.

The move has brought the total number of police in the enclave to more than 1,600. Picture: Getty