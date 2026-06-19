Achraf Hakimi is leading the national team at the 2026 World Cup but it has now been confirmed he will stand trial for rape

Achraf Hakimi pictured at Morocco's training practice ahead of their game against Scotland today. Picture: Getty

By Gilbert Edwards

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi will stand trial following allegations of rape by a 24-year-old woman, a French appeals court announced today.

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The first charges were brought in March 2023, alleging that Hakimi raped the victim at his Paris home. Hakimi, 27, also plays as right back for Paris Saint-Germain, appealed a judge's verdict in February. He denies the charges and is now set to stand trial. Following an inquiry and judicial investigation, the appeal court in Versailles said Hakimi ought to be formally charged. Read also: Paris St Germain defender Achraf Hakimi faces preliminary rape charges Read also: When is Scotland's next World Cup game?

Hakimi playing in Morocco's match against Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. Picture: Getty

Rachel-Flore Pardo, the lawyer for alleged victim, said the ruling "brings my client a sense of relief and hope". Ms Pardo said her client had been "defamed and dragged through the mud by Achraf Hakimi's defense". "[I] hope that this trial will help other women and further weaken the fortress of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, including within the world of men's football", she told Associated Press. But Hakimi said on X: "Justice looked me in the eyes and said to me: 'If you weren't famous, there never would have been a case'".

🚨🎙️| Achraf Hakimi’s statement on X:



“Justice looked me in the eyes and said to me: "If you weren't famous, there never would have been a case."



“I chose to remain silent for years. I thought that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow… pic.twitter.com/8fSav7kZsh — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 19, 2026

Fanny Colin, the footballer's lawyer, said: "The multitude of exculpatory elements uncovered during the investigation and judicial inquiry would, in any other case, have to led to the dismissal of the proceedings". She said: "Achraf Hakimi's defense regrets that no consequences were drawn from the contradictions and false statements made by the complainant, her concealment of information from the judicial authorities. her obstruction of the search for the truth, and the psychological assessments noting both her ambivalence and her lack of clarity regarding the events she reported." A date for the trial has not yet been set.