Rachel Reeve's 2024 budget has cost the supermarket an extra £200 million in costs, and limited profitability, according to bosses

Morrisons bosses remain locked in a pay despite with union Usdaw, who represent about 45,000 of their staff. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

UK supermarket Morrisons has told its staff that they will not receive significant pay increases this year after Labour's tax rises on employers and the hike in the minimum wage.

Morrisons bosses are locked in a dispute over pay increases with the union Usdaw, who represent around 45,000 Morrisons staff. Bosses at the Bradford-based supermarket have refused to offer a pay increase beyond the national living wage — the lowest rate it is legally bound to offer - according to reports. In an email sent last week, Morrisons pointed towards Rachel Reeves' first budget in October 2024, saying her decision to increase employers' national insurance contributions (NICs) and lower the threshold at which they are paid has significantly impacted the company.

The 2024 budget put forward by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has been blamed for the decision made by Morrison bosses. Picture: Alamy