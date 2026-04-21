Long-serving Morrisons manager sacked after tackling repeat shoplifter
Sean Egan said he tried to protect fellow staff and customers after the prolific thief lashed out
A long-serving Morrisons manager was sacked by the supermarket for tackling a shoplifter to the ground.
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Sean Egan had worked for the branch in Aldridge, Walsall, for 29 years but his tenure came to an abrupt end when he was let go for restraining a thief.
The worker said he was stocking shelves when he noticed a well-known shoplifter entered the supermarket.
Not long afterwards, he was told that the same man was seen putting bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey into a bag.
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The 46-year-old said he put himself in a position to protect staff and customers and despite contacting the police, an investigation was launched after the incident which led to his dismissal.
Mr Egan said: "He was very aggressive and spitting at me. As the store manager, I put myself in a position to protect my staff and customers.
"There’s a lot of pressure in retail to protect the product, to not lose money."
Mr Egan said he was told he would be dismissed on the grounds he didn’t follow the company’s "deter-and-not-detain policy".
He added: "As part of the policy for me as the store manager, it is to escort him out the premises yet as I was doing so he was very aggressive and spitting at me.
"I stepped forward and I flung my arm back – that was my instant reaction. I grabbed his arm to stop him entering his bag to grab something, and then an altercation happened.
"My thought is, ‘I’ve got to stop this guy. I don’t know what he’s going to do, not only to me, but anybody else'."
It comes weeks after Waitrose employee was dismissed following a similar incident after he stopped a suspected shoplifter from stealing Easter eggs.
Mr Egan, who worked at the chain since he was a teenager, admitted he is now struggling to find work again.
The father said: "It's difficult to get on with my normal life, it’s impacted my personal life – with my children, my partner and socially.
"My last pay was in January, and we’re barely surviving. I’ve given so much to a business where I’ve actually lived for work but it in that moment I felt like everything I had given was attacked."
A Morrisons spokesperson said: "We are continuing to take wide-ranging action to address the threat of shoplifting or violence in our stores.
"The health and safety of all colleagues and customers is of paramount importance to Morrisons. We have very clear guidance, procedures and controls in place to protect our colleagues and customers from the risk of harm, which must be strictly followed.
"These include detailed procedures for handling shoplifting incidents, which are in place to protect both the colleague involved and surrounding colleagues and customers, and which seek to de-escalate and calmly control the situation.
"We will not ask colleagues to put themselves at risk.
"As a responsible employer, our focus is entirely on taking the correct action to ensure health and safety is maintained at all times."