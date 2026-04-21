Sean Egan said he tried to protect fellow staff and customers after the prolific thief lashed out

Sean Egan had worked for the chain since he was 17. Picture: Sean Egan

By Alex Storey

A long-serving Morrisons manager was sacked by the supermarket for tackling a shoplifter to the ground.

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Sean Egan had worked for the branch in Aldridge, Walsall, for 29 years but his tenure came to an abrupt end when he was let go for restraining a thief. The worker said he was stocking shelves when he noticed a well-known shoplifter entered the supermarket. Not long afterwards, he was told that the same man was seen putting bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey into a bag. Read more: Shoplifting soars by 133% in five years as retailers warn of increasingly 'brazen' thieves Read more: Iceland boss offers job to Waitrose worker sacked after tackling Easter egg shoplifter

Morrisons in Aldridge, West Midlands. Picture: Alamy

The 46-year-old said he put himself in a position to protect staff and customers and despite contacting the police, an investigation was launched after the incident which led to his dismissal. Mr Egan said: "He was very aggressive and spitting at me. As the store manager, I put myself in a position to protect my staff and customers. "There’s a lot of pressure in retail to protect the product, to not lose money." Mr Egan said he was told he would be dismissed on the grounds he didn’t follow the company’s "deter-and-not-detain policy". He added: "As part of the policy for me as the store manager, it is to escort him out the premises yet as I was doing so he was very aggressive and spitting at me. "I stepped forward and I flung my arm back – that was my instant reaction. I grabbed his arm to stop him entering his bag to grab something, and then an altercation happened. "My thought is, ‘I’ve got to stop this guy. I don’t know what he’s going to do, not only to me, but anybody else'." It comes weeks after Waitrose employee was dismissed following a similar incident after he stopped a suspected shoplifter from stealing Easter eggs.

A Morrisons spokesperson said it has guidance which includes "detailed procedures for handling shoplifting incidents". Picture: Getty