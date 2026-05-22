The stores earmarked for closure are reported to be the most struggling Morrisons Daily sites and are understood to be loss-making

By Alice Padgett

Morrisons is planning to close around 100 stores across the UK, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

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Staff at the affected shops were informed of the proposals on Thursday, with the closures expected to take place over the coming months, according to reports. The supermarket is expected to try to redeploy affected workers to other parts of the business "where possible". The stores earmarked for closure are reported to be the most struggling Morrisons Daily sites and are understood to be loss-making. All of them were formerly McColl’s stores, which Morrisons acquired in 2022 before converting them into Morrisons Daily branches. Read More: Historic Italian chain to shut all restaurants after entering administration Read More: Quiz to shut all 37 stores by end of June after administration

Shoppers at a Fruit & Veg aisle inside a Morrisons supermarket. Picture: Alamy

The company said all of the stores affected are company-owned, but insisted it remains committed to expanding its wider convenience business through franchises. The announcement comes despite Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitieh previously setting out plans to open hundreds more Morrisons Daily stores as part of the company’s convenience growth strategy. The closures are the latest in a series of changes at the supermarket, following the departure of convenience director Matt Heslop in February after less than a year in the role. Morrisons is also said to be considering selling some company-owned stores to franchise operators, and has restructured its convenience buying team. In April, the retailer also announced plans to cut headcount at its head office by around 8 per cent.

A woman with shopping trolley cart looking cold meat products on shelves in Morrisons. Picture: Alamy