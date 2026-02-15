UK Supermarket Morrisons has put dozens of pharmacies up for sale in a new attempt to cut costs.

The private equity-owned supermarket has tasked property agents at selling pharmacies on a store-by-store basis, after concluding that many of their in-store pharmacies are not financially viable.

Pharmacies are expected to remain open in stores, but will come under the new brand of any eventual buyer.

The move comes after Morrisons’ losses hit £381 million last year, primarily over steep borrowing costs.

The sale of pharmacies by Morrisons is the latest attempt to strip back and focus on traditional retail.

Only last year, a separate restructuring saw the closure of four pharmacies, 52 cafés, 17 convenience stores, 35 meat counters and 13 florists - putting over 300 jobs at risk of redundancy.

