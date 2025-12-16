Morrisons faces a £17 million tax bill after losing a legal challenge over whether VAT should be charged on its rotisserie chickens.

The first tier tribunal ruled that whole cooked chickens sold by the supermarket chain should be subject to the standard 20% VAT rate applied to hot food.

The legal challenge came after former chancellor George Osborne’s introduction of the so-called “pasty tax” in 2012, which clarified the VAT treatment of hot baked goods.

The move prompted a huge outcry, with critics accusing ministers of waging class warfare against pasty eaters.

Mr Osborne later staged a partial climbdown by exempting products that are left to return to “ambient temperatures” on shelves in bakeries and supermarkets.

Read more: FTSE 100 dips as BP and Shell fall amid oil slide

Read more: People with allergies should not eat Dubai-style chocolate, warns FSA