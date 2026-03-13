Heaven knows I'm miserable now! Morrissey cancels concert after being 'too sleepy'
The singer called off the Spain show after describing the scene outside his hotel in as "indescribable hell"
Morrissey has cancelled another live date after saying noise outside his hotel in Valencia left him too sleep-deprived to perform.
Listen to this article
The 66-year-old singer pulled Thursday night’s show in the Spanish city after he had been unable to rest after arriving late on Wednesday following two days of road travel.
One post on the "Messages From Morrissey" page said: "Any form of sleep or rest throughout the night was impossible due to festival noise / loud techno singing / megaphone announcements."
It added: “This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state.”
A later message said: “Tonight’s scheduled show in Valencia has been rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation,” adding that he had travelled from Milan to Valencia but had been “unable to rest in Valencia due to noise”.
Read More: Ricky Gervais' partner Jane Fallon, 65, diagnosed with breast cancer despite having 'no symptoms'
Read More: Family pay tribute to ‘inspiring’ grime star Dot Rotten who died aged 37
Another statement attributed directly to the singer described his hotel on Plaza Manises as “indescribable hell.
"It will take me one year to recover. And that is an understatement.”
The disruption may have been linked to celebrations ahead of Valencia’s Las Fallas festival, which began on 1 March and includes street parties and fireworks.
The traditional celebration is the patronal festival of the town, for their patron Saint Joseph.
Morrissey has repeatedly cancelled or postponed shows in recent years, citing reasons including exhaustion and “toxic food poisoning” from a bowl of pasta.
Fan site Morrissey-Solo says he has cancelled 111 shows and postponed 100 more since 2012.
The Valencia date is reported to be his sixth cancellation of 2026, following scrapped shows in St Petersburg, Rancho Mirage, San Diego, St Louis and Atlanta.
'Moz' is touring his recent 'Make-Up Is a Lie' album, his 14th solo album since the Smiths broke up.