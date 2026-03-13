Morrissey has cancelled another live date after saying noise outside his hotel in Valencia left him too sleep-deprived to perform.

The 66-year-old singer pulled Thursday night’s show in the Spanish city after he had been unable to rest after arriving late on Wednesday following two days of road travel.

One post on the "Messages From Morrissey" page said: "Any form of sleep or rest throughout the night was impossible due to festival noise / loud techno singing / megaphone announcements."

It added: “This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state.”

A later message said: “Tonight’s scheduled show in Valencia has been rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation,” adding that he had travelled from Milan to Valencia but had been “unable to rest in Valencia due to noise”.

Read More: Ricky Gervais' partner Jane Fallon, 65, diagnosed with breast cancer despite having 'no symptoms'

Read More: Family pay tribute to ‘inspiring’ grime star Dot Rotten who died aged 37