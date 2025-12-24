Three killed in Moscow car blast near site of top general's 'murder'
The blast took place very close to where Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, the head of the Russian General Staff’s operational training directorate, was “murdered” in an explosion on Monday morning, the country’s investigative committee said
Two police officers and another person have been killed in a car blast in Moscow, Russia's investigative committee says.
Russian authorities say the attack happened after two police officers approached a man acting suspiciously close to where a top general was killed two days ago by a car bomb.
Moscow claims that the bomb was planted by Ukrainian intelligence. Kyiv has not yet responded.
The two officers were killed by an explosive device, while unofficial Russian Telegram channels claim the third victim was the bomber.
Lt Gen Sarvarov was believed to be on his way to work when the explosion occurred in the Yasenevo district in Moscow.
The general, 56, worked in the Russian ministry of defence and was in charge of training the Kremlin’s armed forces.
Kyiv has been targeting senior military figures - with both sides engaging in cross-border assassinations targeting generals and other senior political figures in a bid to hinder the other side’s war effort.
On December 17 last year, Lt Gen Igor Kirillov was killed by an explosive device hidden inside an e-scooter.
He was in charge of Russia’s nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.
In the days leading up to his death, Mikhail Shatsky, an engineer involved in missile and drone production, was shot dead.
In April this year, car bombs killed two senior Russians linked to electronic warfare and operational planning, including Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a key figure in Russia’s general staff.