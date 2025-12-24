Two police officers and another person have been killed in a car blast in Moscow, Russia's investigative committee says.

Russian authorities say the attack happened after two police officers approached a man ​acting suspiciously close to where ​a top general was killed two days ago by a car bomb.

Moscow claims that the bomb was planted by Ukrainian intelligence. Kyiv has not yet responded.

The two officers were killed by an explosive device, while unofficial Russian Telegram channels claim the third victim was the bomber.

The blast took place very close to where Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, the head of the Russian General Staff’s operational training directorate, was “murdered” in the explosion on Monday morning, the country’s investigative committee ⁠said.

Read More: Russia takes over embattled town in eastern Ukraine hours after launching ‘massive wave’ of strikes

Read more: Boy, 4, among those dead as Russia launches 'massive' wave of strikes on Ukraine