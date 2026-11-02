Moscow sustained 54,400 casualties throughout October, according to Ukrainian military officials.

Moscow is facing frontline losses which surpass the Kremlin’s recruitment efforts. Picture: Sasha Mordovets/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Russia has recorded its deadliest month in Ukraine since it began the war four years ago, data from Kyiv indicates, as Ukrainian forces launched overnight strikes against a major Russian missile plant.

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Moscow sustained 54,400 casualties throughout October, according to Ukrainian military officials. This exceeds the previous monthly high of 48,670 recorded in December 2024, as military planners warn that Moscow is facing frontline losses which surpass the Kremlin’s recruitment efforts. This comes as deep-strike operations have been reported in Russian territory overnight. A Russian facility creating solid propellant and air-defence systems in the southern Rostov region was targeted by long-range Ukrainian drones while over 100 drones hit the industrial region of Kstovo, which produces five per cent of the country’s crude. Retaliatory strikes were launched overnight by Russian forces, which targeted Ukraine’s energy grid, comprising 433 drones. Read more: Starved residents of Russian-occupied Oleshky return to Ukraine after Melania Trump's ceasefire Read more: Russia's Lavrov says Zelenskyy's comments are hampering potential Ukraine peace talks

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian bombardments were designed to 'take maximum advantage of the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors'. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

The attacks left 280,000 households without electricity or heating after cutting power lines across several regions. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian bombardments were designed to “take maximum advantage of the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors”, and warned that critical civilian infrastructure remains under severe strain. “Each month of the war is becoming increasingly costly for Russia's armed forces,” the Ukrainian general staff said in an update posted on social media. The attacks may leave Russia vulnerable as its recruitment efforts are outpaced by military depletion. On Saturday, starved and exhausted residents from the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky crossed into Ukraine in a major return of civilians under the first humanitarian truce of its kind in more than four years of the war. Ukrainian officials greeted the evacuees with posters "You're not alone" and "We embrace with our hearts."

The Ukrainians arrived back at an undisclosed location. Picture: Reuters

One evacuee, an elderly man in a wheelchair, said that he had lost 20 kg over the past year, becoming so weak that he required hospital treatment. Another resident, Svitlana Yermakova, said that they had to eat grass to survive food shortages. “We chopped grass and squash ... just to hold on,” she said, adding that she risked riding by bicycle through minefields to a nearby village to get food for herself and her dog, Manila. The six-day local ceasefire in Oleshky was reached after mediation efforts by US first lady Melania Trump and with the pope's involvement. It is the longest local pause in fighting since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. "As of now, Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky have crossed the Ukrainian border in the Chernihiv region. All of them will receive the assistance they need," said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, thanking the US and Melania Trump for mediation. Read more: Russia's Lavrov says Zelenskyy's comments are hampering potential Ukraine peace talks Read more: Evacuees from Russian-controlled Ukrainian town arrive in Belarus as Melania Trump's ceasefire continues to hold

People embraced each other as the residents returned. Picture: Reuters

To reach Ukrainian-held territory, Oleshky residents had to take a complicated route to leave the devastated town just a few kilometres away from the front line. They first travelled by bus via Crimea to the Russian town of Anapa, before flying to Belarus from where they continued to Ukraine. A video shared by Ukraine's ombudsman showed dozens of Oleshky residents slowly disembarking from a plane at a Belarusian airfield. Many people were elderly. Some required help to walk, and a few were carried on stretchers or in wheelchairs. They carried minimal luggage – only a bag or two. Dogs were unloaded from the plane in cages.

Residents evacuated during a humanitarian mission from the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky were welcomed as they returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Picture: Reuters