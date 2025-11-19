Mr Healey's revelation comes hours after a damning report said Britain was not ready to defend itself from a military attack

The Russian research vessel Yantar. Picture: MoD

By Frankie Elliott

Russian officials say Moscow is "not interested in British underwater communications" after one of its intelligence gathering spy ships was sighted on the edge of UK waters.

Hours after a damning report claimed the UK lacks a plan to defend itself against foreign military attacks, John Healey said the research vessel Yantar had been spotted north of Scotland. The boat, operated by Russia's elusive deep-sea research unit GUGI, is designed to gather intelligence and map out undersea cables. But the Russian embassy to the UK said Putin's government "only raises a smile" at the accusations and labelled Mr Healey's statements as "provocative". "The actions of our country do not affect the interests of the United Kingdom and are not aimed at undermining its security," the embassy said. "We are not interested in British underwater communications."

The Russian spy ship Yantar in the English Channel. Picture: MoD

Read More: Britain has no plan to defend itself from invasion as minister reveals plan to invest in armed forces Read More: UK must ‘do more and go faster’, minister tells LBC, as MPs warn Britain has 'no plan' for its own defence The embassy went on to accuse the UK of being "Russophobic", claiming the "escalation of militaristic hysteria" contributed to the "further degradation of European security, creating prerequisites for new dangerous situations". It added: "We urge the British side to refrain from destructive steps that exacerbate the crisis phenomena on that European continent." The latest incident is the second time in a year the Yantar has been sighted in waters close to Britain. Last November, the ship was sent packing after "loitering over UK critical undersea infrastructure"

Defence Secretary John Healey delivering a speech on how the UK's defence industry is delivering growth and national renewal across the UK, at No 9 Downing Street in central London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Healey said that actions to intercept and monitor the boat again were a "demonstration of a British readiness to act, a British capability to act." He added: "It isn't just a naval operation - it's part of a Russian programme... that is designed to have capabilities which can undertake surveillance in peacetime and sabotage in conflict. "Make no mistake: we will not tolerate a threat to the British people's essential connections underwater." It comes as both Poland and Romania launched jets overnight in response to a Russian bombardment in western Ukraine near their borders. Russia unleashed 470 attack drones and 48 missiles across Ukraine, striking the western cities of Lviv and Ternopil. Two German Eurofighters and two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were scrambled as Romania’s defence ministry warned citizens in the southeastern counties of Tulcea and Galati to take cover. The ministry said radar first picked up the signal of a drone 8 km inside national airspace. Earlier today in a damning report MPs said that Britain wasn't prepared to defend itself from a military attack. The government promised to boost readiness with new factories to make munitions and military explosives.

Defence minister Luke Pollard told LBC: “We are seeing our adversaries increasingly work together and invest in their militaries. “That’s why we are investing more in our defence industries, more in our armed forces.“We do need to do more, and we do need to go faster.” In June, the MoD committed £1.5 billion of additional defence investment for energetics and munitions. The Government is committed to building at least six new munitions and energetics factories before the next election, creating at least 1,000 jobs. The challenges facing the Government and defence industry were laid bare in the parliamentary committee’s report.“ The UK lacks a plan for defending the homeland and overseas territories,” the MPs warned as they called for the public to be given more information about the scale of the threat and the response that is required. The committee’s chairman, Labour’s Tan Dhesi, said: “Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, unrelenting disinformation campaigns, and repeated incursions into European airspace mean that we cannot afford to bury our heads in the sand.”

Russian Ship Yantar pictured in 2018. Picture: UK MOD