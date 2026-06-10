The tanker has previously called at Russian ports, including Novorossiysk, Tuapse, and St. Petersburg, and repeatedly switched off its transponder to conceal its route

Another suspected Russian oil tanker off the coast in France (file). Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Ukraine's military have struck a Russian "shadow fleet" tanker in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ukraine’s Defense Forces reportedly struck a missile and drone navigation systems plant, an oil refinery in Samara, and a Russian "shadow fleet" tanker in the Black Sea. The vessel, known as West Horizon, sustained damage to its propulsion and steering system, leaving it unable to move. Under sanctions from the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Australia for transporting Russian oil, the tanker was linked to the Turkish company Beks. The tanker has previously called at Russian ports, including Novorossiysk, Tuapse, and St. Petersburg, and repeatedly switched off its transponder to conceal its route. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that a new round of European Union sanctions would not achieve its aims of halting Putin's "shadow fleet". Read More: Ukraine strikes Russian warships docked near St Petersberg as Putin's economic forum begins Read More: UK summons Russian ambassador over 'reckless' drone attack on Nato member Romania

The sanctioned Russian "shadow fleet" tanker "Kairos" near the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. Picture: Alamy

The EU said on Monday it had expanded the mandate of Operation IRINI, its naval mission in the Mediterranean that was originally set up to enforce a UN arms embargo on Libya. The measure authorises EU military vessels in the Mediterranean to stop and inspect foreign ships suspected of being part of a "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil. Ms Zakharova warned Russia would take all necessary legal and other measures to protect the vessels as she hit out at the fresh sanctions. She said there was no such thing in international law as a "shadow fleet", and this term was a "political fabrication" by the EU. "The European Union's deployment of ships from the IRINI naval operation deployed in the Mediterranean to inspect or seize, as they now say, vessels carrying oil products would constitute a flagrant violation of international law," Ms Zakharova told a press briefing.

Russian President Vladimir in the Kremlin yesterday. Picture: Alamy