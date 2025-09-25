Moscow issues warning of war if NATO shoots down Russian aircraft
It follows a rise in tensions after eastern European countries reported incursions by Russia.
The Russian Ambassador to France has said that there "would be war" if NATO shoots down Russian aircraft in allied airspace.
Alexey Meshkov's remarks come just days after US President Donald Trump said that NATO members should shoot down Russian aircraft that enter their airspace.
The ambassador claimed: "You know, there are many NATO planes that violate Russian airspace, deliberately or not, but it happens quite often. They are not shot down afterward."
Poland was forced to scramble Nato jets after Russian 'suicide' drones were detected entering its airspace en route to Ukraine.
Following the intervention, a Polish military command said "weapons have been used, and operations are underway to locate the downed targets" after its airspace was "repeatedly violated".
It marked a notable escalation in aggression by Russia, with Nato fighters deployed in neighbouring Slovakia and Romania following the aerial threat.
He also echoed statements by the Kremlin, which denies claims that Russian craft entered Polish and Estonian airspace.
Russia has also denied that it was behind drone activity, which affected several Danish airports and forced one to close, this week.
Aalborg airport in the north was shut after unauthorised drones were spotted in its airspace, according to local authorities.
Three other smaller airports in the country's southern region - Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup - also reported drone activity, but did not have to close.
It comes after Copenhagen and Oslo Airports were forced to shut temporarily after sightings of the devices halted all take-offs and landings.