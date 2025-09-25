The Russian Ambassador to France has said that there "would be war" if NATO shoots down Russian aircraft in allied airspace.

Alexey Meshkov's remarks come just days after US President Donald Trump said that NATO members should shoot down Russian aircraft that enter their airspace.

It follows a rise in tensions after eastern European countries reported incursions by Russia.

The ambassador claimed: "You know, there are many NATO planes that violate Russian airspace, deliberately or not, but it happens quite often. They are not shot down afterward."

Poland was forced to scramble Nato jets after Russian 'suicide' drones were detected entering its airspace en route to Ukraine.

Following the intervention, a Polish military command said "weapons have been used, and operations are underway to locate the downed targets" after its airspace was "repeatedly violated".

