Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that another round of talks was expected "soon" but gave no further details

President Zelenskyy shared pictures of the aftermath. Picture: X

By Alice Padgett

Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of "hesitating" on another round of US-brokered talks to end the war - as Russia unleashed a fresh barrage of ballistic missiles and drones overnight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Washington has proposed that further negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations should take place in Miami or Abu Dhabi next week, Mr Zelenskyy said late on Wednesday. Ukraine "immediately confirmed" it would attend, the leader told reporters in a messaging app interview. But he added: "So far, as I understand it, Russia is hesitating." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that another round of talks was expected "soon" but gave no further details.

Repair crews and first responders have been working since last night at the sites of Russian strikes. During the night, 219 attack drones were launched, a significant number of them “shaheds,” along with 25 missiles, 24 of them ballistic. Most of them were successfully… pic.twitter.com/pLEYGUXWwG — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 12, 2026

American officials made no comment on the possibility of further talks as part of a yearlong peace effort by the Trump administration. Mr Zelenskyy said last week that the United States has given Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to reach a deal. But with Russia's invasion of its neighbour marking its fourth anniversary later this month, disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv over key issues have held up a comprehensive settlement.

People play cards in a shelter at a metro station during Russia's massive missile and drone attack. Picture: Alamy

The issues include who keeps the Ukrainian land that Russia's army has so far occupied, especially in the eastern Donbas industrial heartland, and Moscow's demands for Kyiv to surrender more territory. Ukraine wants Western-backed security guarantees, including a date for joining the European Union, and a post-war reconstruction package in place before it can contemplate signing a proposed 20-point settlement, Mr Zelenskyy said.

A damaged apartment building attacked by a Russian missile before daybreak in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Russia continues to pound Ukrainian civilian areas, including residential areas and the power grid. Overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, Russia fired 219 long-range strike drones, 24 ballistic missiles and a guided aircraft missile at Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force. The main targets were the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the second-largest city of Kharkiv, Dnipro in central Ukraine, and the southern port city of Odesa, the air force said - all cities that have come under relentless bombardment.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine previously met with Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy