'Moscow is hesitating on peace talks,' Zelesnkyy says as Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine overnight
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that another round of talks was expected "soon" but gave no further details
Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of "hesitating" on another round of US-brokered talks to end the war - as Russia unleashed a fresh barrage of ballistic missiles and drones overnight.
Washington has proposed that further negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations should take place in Miami or Abu Dhabi next week, Mr Zelenskyy said late on Wednesday.
Ukraine "immediately confirmed" it would attend, the leader told reporters in a messaging app interview.
But he added: "So far, as I understand it, Russia is hesitating."
Repair crews and first responders have been working since last night at the sites of Russian strikes. During the night, 219 attack drones were launched, a significant number of them “shaheds,” along with 25 missiles, 24 of them ballistic. Most of them were successfully… pic.twitter.com/pLEYGUXWwG— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 12, 2026
American officials made no comment on the possibility of further talks as part of a yearlong peace effort by the Trump administration.
Mr Zelenskyy said last week that the United States has given Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to reach a deal.
But with Russia's invasion of its neighbour marking its fourth anniversary later this month, disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv over key issues have held up a comprehensive settlement.
The issues include who keeps the Ukrainian land that Russia's army has so far occupied, especially in the eastern Donbas industrial heartland, and Moscow's demands for Kyiv to surrender more territory.
Ukraine wants Western-backed security guarantees, including a date for joining the European Union, and a post-war reconstruction package in place before it can contemplate signing a proposed 20-point settlement, Mr Zelenskyy said.
It comes as Russia continues to pound Ukrainian civilian areas, including residential areas and the power grid.
Overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, Russia fired 219 long-range strike drones, 24 ballistic missiles and a guided aircraft missile at Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force.
The main targets were the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the second-largest city of Kharkiv, Dnipro in central Ukraine, and the southern port city of Odesa, the air force said - all cities that have come under relentless bombardment.
In Dnipro, Russian strikes injured four people, including a four-year-old girl and a newborn boy, regional head Oleksandr Hanzha wrote on Telegram.
In Kyiv, several residential buildings were damaged, and two people were injured, according to the city administration.
Moscow has not responded to a US proposal for an "energy ceasefire" that would also halt Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil facilities, Mr Zelenskyy said.
Temperatures have moved above freezing point in Kyiv, but it is still bitterly cold in the city. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that almost 2,600 residential buildings were left without heating as the attack damaged critical infrastructure.
In Odesa, one person was injured as a residential high-rise was partially destroyed and a market and a supermarket caught fire, regional head Oleksandr Hanzha wrote on Telegram.