Moses Itauma punches Dillian Whyte during the WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight title fight between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte on the ESports World Cup fight night at the ANB arena on August 16, 2025 in Riyadh. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Moses Itauma blew away Dillian Whyte with a devastating first-round knockout in their all-British heavyweight clash in Riyadh.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 20-year-old extended his perfect record through 13 professional fights as he sent veteran Whyte sprawling to the canvas inside two minutes. Former WBC interim heavyweight champion Whyte, 37, was not given any time to settle as Itauma - who had been made to wait in the ring by a delayed walk-in from his British rival - immediately went on the front foot. Chatham southpaw Itauma tested Whyte with a flurry of early jabs before more precision shot combinations sent him back onto the ropes. Read more: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk brands racist abuse of Antoine Semenyo ‘a disgrace’ Read more: Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak could still play for Newcastle again ahead of Aston Villa clash

Dillian Whyte stumbled back onto his feet after being knocked down. Picture: Getty

Another powerful right hook sent Whyte crashing to the floor and although he stumbled back onto his feet, the referee stepped in to wave off the contest with just over a minute left of the first round. On the back of another hugely impressive display, the calls will continue to grow for Slovakia-born Itauma to be handed a world title shot in 2026. "That's what I've been drilling for 12, 13 weeks," Itauma said on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Moses Itauma celebrates his victory over Dillian Whyte. Picture: Getty