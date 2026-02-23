Investigation launched after bacon left at mosque - as police release CCTV image of 'man they wish to speak to'
A police investigation has been launched after bacon was left at a mosque in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police says the incident, which happened during the first week of Ramadan, is being treated as a hate crime.
The bacon was placed on a glass door at the Assahaba Centre on Cheltenham Road at around 2.15pm during prayer on Friday.
The force has issued an image of a man officers would like to speak to as he may hold information which could assist the investigation.
He has has been described as having a bald head and was wearing hi-vis trousers and a dark jacket.
Police have increased patrols in the area while inquiries continue.
'Deliberate act'
Serena Serjeant, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This was a deliberate act which has caused significant concern to the community during a period of heightened religious observance and we will not tolerate hate in our communities.
"We promptly attended the scene upon receiving the report and we are continuing to engage with mosque leaders throughout Ramadan following this appalling incident, and we will continue to offer our support and assurance.
"We are treating this as a religiously-aggravated public order offence and we would urge anybody with information on the incident or the identity of the individual concerned to contact us."
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 5226049136.