A police investigation has been launched after bacon was left at a mosque in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police says the incident, which happened during the first week of Ramadan, is being treated as a hate crime.

The bacon was placed on a glass door at the Assahaba Centre on Cheltenham Road at around 2.15pm during prayer on Friday.

The force has issued an image of a man officers would like to speak to as he may hold information which could assist the investigation.

He has has been described as having a bald head and was wearing hi-vis trousers and a dark jacket.

Police have increased patrols in the area while inquiries continue.

