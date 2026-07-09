Arrest made after mosque replica spotted on top of loyalist bonfire in Northern Ireland
Signs stating “Secure our borders” and “End the threat of radical Islam” have also been placed on the bonfire
A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland after a replica of a mosque was placed on top of a loyalist bonfire pyre.
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The model was visible on top of the pyre in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, on Thursday.
Signs stating “Secure our borders” and “End the threat of radical Islam” were also placed on the fire made up of pallets and which is due to be set alight on Friday night.
In a statement on Thursday morning the PSNI said: “Police are aware of the item placed on top of the bonfire in Moygashel.
“A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of contravention of Article 9 of the Public Order (NI) Order 1987.
“He remains in custody at this time," the Belfast Telegraph reported.
The same bonfire has attracted controversy in previous years.
Last year there was condemnation after effigies of migrants in a boat were burned on the bonfire in Moygashel.
Eleventh night bonfires will be lit across Northern Ireland on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12 parades, which are taking place on Monday.
While most of the bonfires pass off without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited.
Last month in Moygashel, police removed a banner from a children’s playpark, stating it was being treated as a hate crime.