A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland after a replica of a mosque was placed on top of a loyalist bonfire pyre.

The model was visible on top of the pyre in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, on Thursday.

Signs stating “Secure our borders” and “End the threat of radical Islam” were also placed on the fire made up of pallets and which is due to be set alight on Friday night.

In a statement on Thursday morning the PSNI said: “Police are aware of the item placed on top of the bonfire in Moygashel.

“A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of contravention of Article 9 of the Public Order (NI) Order 1987.

“He remains in custody at this time," the Belfast Telegraph reported.