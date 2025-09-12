Glasgow Central Mosque, the biggest in the UK, has ramped up its security. Picture: LBC

By Alan Zycinski

Mosques in Scotland have ramped up their security measures after a foiled terror plot and a spate of other incidents across the country, LBC has learned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some centres have brought in guards to secure places of worship including the country's biggest in Glasgow which now has 24/7 patrols. Omar Afzal from the Scottish Association of Mosques told LBC: "There's a great deal of fear and alarm within the community. It's feeling really under threat and really vulnerable. "Mosques across the country are really looking at their security measures and increasing them. "Some are looking at bringing in security guards and some already have. The country's largest, for example, Glasgow Central Mosque, has 24 hour security now as a result of what's happened over the last few months." Read more: Imported guns bought online for just £50 flooding Britain’s streets, LBC investigation finds Read more: Police seek two men after Islamic centre targeted vandalised

Omar Afzal from the Scottish Association of Mosques told LBC there's a 'great deal of fear'. Picture: LBC

One incident saw a teenager throw paint over a mosque in Aberdeen in March and smash a window as people met inside. Another mosque in Elgin was targeted in April where the building was vandalised for a third time with several of its windows damaged. The Newton Mearns Islamic Centre also reported another incident to police this week where a man allegedly attacked a schoolgirl in the street and made threatening comments against Muslims. And in August, a Nazi-obsessed teenager who plotted a mass murder by setting fire to the Inverclyde Muslim Centre in Greenock was jailed for 10 years. The 17-year-old plotted the attack for months, even befriending members of the mosque in a bid to gain access to the building. Mr Afzal said: "If it not been for the intervention by Police Scotland, you were essentially looking at a mass casualty event, a terrorist attack taking place at that mosque. "And the fear is, that is something that's now likely to happen given the way in which the situation over the last few months has really spiralled. Particularly with the things that people are now able to say very comfortably publicly, and the way in which attacks now against Muslims, against mosques, against hotels hosting asylum seekers, have become so normalised. "It's an issue that's cropped up across the country. We can no longer be complacent here in Scotland and think that we are an exception to what's happening across the UK or across Europe. We're very much seeing the symptoms now of poisonous rhetoric from politicians, reflected in the media, play out on the streets where very legitimate concerns that people may have are now being weaponized against minority communities and against Muslims. "I think going forward we really need to look at what more can be done by politicians, what more can be done by anybody within civic society, to try and help counteract this.

The Inverclyde Muslim Centre. Picture: LBC