Mosques will recieve extra funding for security amid a surge in hate crime. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Government will give mosques and muslim faith centres across the UK an additional £10million cash injection to bolster their security and help protect them from hate crime and attacks.

The new investment will provide vital security measures including CCTV, alarm systems, secure fencing and security personnel services. The scheme protects mosques, Muslim community centres and Muslim faith schools that have experienced or are vulnerable to hate crime. This additional £10 million funding means more sites can be protected and builds on the £29.4 million already available this year for mosques and Muslim faith schools. It comes after the Peacehaven Mosque in East Sussex was targeted in an arson attack on October 4, and which Sir Keir Starmer visited today.

We will not tolerate attacks on our Muslim communities or any form of anti-Muslim hatred. pic.twitter.com/WA4fo1mjY8 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 23, 2025

Sir Keir said: “Britain is a proud and tolerant country. Attacks on any community are attacks on our entire nation and our values. This funding will provide Muslim communities with the protection they need and deserve, allowing them to live in peace and safety. “I want a Britain built for all and my government is committed to delivering safer streets for everyone - and that means protecting places of worship from those who seek to divide us through hate and violence.” No one was injured in the East Sussex fire, which damaged the front entrance of the mosque and a car. Police said they are were treating the arson attack as a hate crime. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood branded the attack "an appalling crime", warning it "could easily have led to an even more devastating outcome." Read more: Violence against Muslims is not just in the streets—it's built into our politics Read more: Anti-Muslim hate definition reportedly rehashed amid free speech concerns

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood visited Peacehaven Mosque today. Picture: Getty