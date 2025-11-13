Only 33 per cent of junior doctors said they agreed the walkout should go ahead

By Chay Quinn

Most junior doctors do not support Friday's strike, a new poll has found after the BMA rejected a reforms package from Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

According to the Times poll, only 33 per cent of junior doctors, also known as resident doctors, said they agreed the walkout should go ahead. The strike, which will begin at 7am on Friday and last five days, comes after Mr Streeting offered a new package to the British Medical Association which they rejected within hours without putting it to their members for a vote. After the poll was published, Mr Streeting said that the health union seemed intent on "causing pain to patients" and accused bosses of being "out of touch". He said: “Patients don’t want the strikes to go ahead, and now it’s apparent that resident doctors don’t either — yet the BMA rejected the government’s offer out of hand. “What kind of trade union stands in the way of more jobs for and more money in the pockets of its members, when that is the deal its members want? The BMA’s leadership appear more interested in grandstanding and causing pain to patients than improving the lives of frontline resident doctors. Read More: Starmer gives vote of confidence to chief of staff and says 'coup' briefings against Streeting 'did not come from No10' Read More: NHS waiting list falls slightly as Wes Streeting claims health service ‘on road to recovery'

“The BMA’s leadership is out of touch with frontline doctors. It is going against the wishes of members, who do not want strikes to go ahead.” 48 per cent of those polled said the strike should have been called off and the remaining 19 per cent were unsure, according to the survey by Savanta. And the poll suggests that the last-ditch deal offered by Mr Streeting would have been accepted by members of the BMA. The Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) offer included doubling of "additional" speciality training posts to avoid doctors being out of work, and other incentives including covering the costs of mandatory exams and membership fees. However, the Government has flatly refused the headline pay demand of 28.9 per cent in negotiations.

The strike will coincide with a deadly flu surge - as well as jeopardising progress on bringing down NHS waiting lists which stand at 7.39 million. Earlier this week, Mr Streeting told LBC that he backed the head of the NHS in telling hospitals to go ahead with nearly all planned operations during the resident doctors' strikes. The Health Secretary said that bosses must do "everything we can to keep this show on the road". His words echoed those of NHS chief Sir Jim Mackey, who wrote to NHS trusts saying they should cancel as few operations as possible to combat the long delays already faced by many patients.

He told hospitals to maintain planned care “to the fullest extent possible – with at least 95 per cent of elective activity continuing compared with what would otherwise have been expected”. Describing Sir Jim as an "excellent leader", Mr Streeting admitted "it was not going to be easy" to meet his targets. "I'm not saying the target will be met. It's a challenging target, but we've got to do everything we can to keep this show on the road," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Friday's industrial action by the The British Medical Association (BMA) will be the 13th resident doctor walkout since March 2023 amid a long-running pay dispute.

Sir James Mackey has asked trusts to maintain a “laser focus” on patient safety, maintaining services during and after the latest strikes. Picture: Alamy