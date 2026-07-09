Most popular baby names of 2025 revealed as Andrew crashes to record low
Just 127 newborns were given the name Andrew last year, leaving it down in 334th place - its lowest ranking on record.
The most popular baby names in England and Wales for 2025 have been revealed, with Andrew crashing to a record low while Olivia and Muhammad held on to the top spots.
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Just 127 newborns were given the name Andrew last year, leaving it down in 334th place - its lowest ranking on record.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's steep fall from public favour appears to have dented the name’s appeal among parents, with the once-popular choice, which reached number three in 1964, the decade of his birth, sliding sharply down the rankings.
Meanwhile, Olivia topped the girls’ list for the tenth year running, while Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name for the third year in a row.
There were 2,386 girls named Olivia in 2025, and 5,957 boys named Muhammad, accounting for 1.4% of all boys’ names registered.
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According to the Office for National Statistics, Muhammad, Noah and Leo were the top three boys’ names, with Leo replacing Oliver in third place.
For girls, the top three were Olivia, Lily and Amelia, with Lily overtaking Amelia to take second spot.
Alternative spellings of Muhammad also appeared in the top 100, with Mohammed ranked 20th and Mohammad ranked 55th.
Olivia was the most popular girls’ name in three of England’s nine regions and was also top in Wales, while Muhammad led in four English regions and ranked 34th in Wales.
There were 585,396 live births in England and Wales in 2025 — 284,681 girls and 300,715 boys.
New entries to the girls’ top 100 included Eliana, Gracie, Anaya, Alba, Marnie, Lilah and Frankie, while new boys’ entries included Vincent, Carter, Stanley and Ruben.
The biggest risers for girls were Eliana, up 54 places, and Anaya and Alba, both up 24.
For boys, Vinnie climbed 33 places, Ruben rose 26, and Vincent was up 25.
Among the names losing ground, Jessica fell 44 places, Ellie dropped 31, and Amelia slipped 22.
For boys, Bodhi, Grayson and Brody all dropped out of the top 100.
The top 10 names accounted for 9.1% of all births in 2025.
The ONS said rankings are based on the exact spelling recorded at birth registration, meaning similar names with different spellings are counted separately.