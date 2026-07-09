Just 127 newborns were given the name Andrew last year, leaving it down in 334th place - its lowest ranking on record.

Olivia and Muhammad held on to the top spots. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The most popular baby names in England and Wales for 2025 have been revealed, with Andrew crashing to a record low while Olivia and Muhammad held on to the top spots.

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Just 127 newborns were given the name Andrew last year, leaving it down in 334th place - its lowest ranking on record. Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's steep fall from public favour appears to have dented the name’s appeal among parents, with the once-popular choice, which reached number three in 1964, the decade of his birth, sliding sharply down the rankings. Meanwhile, Olivia topped the girls’ list for the tenth year running, while Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name for the third year in a row. There were 2,386 girls named Olivia in 2025, and 5,957 boys named Muhammad, accounting for 1.4% of all boys’ names registered. Read more: Spirit of Invictus train launched to mark one-year countdown to Birmingham games Read more: Force NHS bosses to face MPs over maternity scandal, Streeting says

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's steep fall from public favour appears to have dented the name’s appeal among parents. Picture: Getty

According to the Office for National Statistics, Muhammad, Noah and Leo were the top three boys’ names, with Leo replacing Oliver in third place. For girls, the top three were Olivia, Lily and Amelia, with Lily overtaking Amelia to take second spot. Alternative spellings of Muhammad also appeared in the top 100, with Mohammed ranked 20th and Mohammad ranked 55th. Olivia was the most popular girls’ name in three of England’s nine regions and was also top in Wales, while Muhammad led in four English regions and ranked 34th in Wales. There were 585,396 live births in England and Wales in 2025 — 284,681 girls and 300,715 boys.

Olivia was the most popular girls’ name for the 10th running year; Grammy-winning Olivia Dean pictured here. Picture: Alamy

New entries to the girls’ top 100 included Eliana, Gracie, Anaya, Alba, Marnie, Lilah and Frankie, while new boys’ entries included Vincent, Carter, Stanley and Ruben. The biggest risers for girls were Eliana, up 54 places, and Anaya and Alba, both up 24. For boys, Vinnie climbed 33 places, Ruben rose 26, and Vincent was up 25. Among the names losing ground, Jessica fell 44 places, Ellie dropped 31, and Amelia slipped 22. For boys, Bodhi, Grayson and Brody all dropped out of the top 100. The top 10 names accounted for 9.1% of all births in 2025. The ONS said rankings are based on the exact spelling recorded at birth registration, meaning similar names with different spellings are counted separately.

Top 100 names for baby girls in England and Wales in 2025 The list reads, from left to right: girls’s name; number of live births registered in 2025; number (in brackets) of live births registered in 2024; change in number of births from 2024. 1 Olivia 2,386 (2,761) -375 2 Lily 2,249 (2,185) +64 3 Amelia 2,153 (2,448) -295 4 Isla 1,959 (2,056) -97 5 Florence 1,924 (1,936) -12 6 Freya 1,802 (1,929) -127 7 Poppy 1,789 (1,888) -99 8 Elsie 1,700 (1,727) -27 9 Ivy 1,698 (1,956) -258 10 Isabella 1,690 (1,708) -18 11 Ava 1,611 (1,774) -163 12 Evelyn 1,560 (1,512) +48 13 Sophia 1,547 (1,610) -63 14 Phoebe 1,542 (1,549) -7 15 Sienna 1,530 (1,537) -7 16 Mabel 1,527 (1,113) +414 17 Sofia 1,490 (1,626) -136 18 Daisy 1,454 (1,548) -94 19 Matilda 1,449 (1,220) +229 20 Willow 1,384 (1,481) -97 21 Mia 1,372 (1,609) -237 22 Arabella 1,368 (1,222) +146 23 Harper 1,367 (1,461) -94 24 Rosie 1,343 (1,406) -63 25 Charlotte 1,339 (1,418) -79 26 Maeve 1,330 (1,265) +65 27 Grace 1,309 (1,390) -81 28 Maya 1,259 (1,592) -333 29 Hallie 1,246 (1,218) +28 30 Margot 1,230 (1,243) -13 31 Lottie 1,222 (1,109) +113 32 Delilah 1,180 (1,180) no change 33 Penelope 1,174 (1,133) +41 34 Aria 1,132 (1,154) -22 35 Evie 1,129 (1,231) -102 36 Millie 1,080 (1,255) -175 37 Violet 1,061 (1,010) +51 38 Ruby 1,032 (1,020) +12 39 Aurora 1,030 (1,002) +28 40 Ada 1,014 (1,049) -35 40 Mila 1,014 (953) +61 42 Ayla 980 (922) +58 43 Maisie 966 (992) -26 44 Emily 956 (1,170) -214 45 Esme 933 (864) +69 46 Ella 932 (1,108) -176 47 Olive 892 (834) +58 48 Bonnie 882 (1,583) -701 49 Elodie 849 (802) +47 50 Layla 833 (760) +73 51 Emilia 832 (961) -129 52 Alice 825 (896) -71 52 Maryam 825 (752) +73 54 Isabelle 814 (841) -27 55 Ottilie 782 (664) +118 56 Eleanor 776 (672) +104 57 Iris 759 (707) +52 58 Eva 758 (819) -61 59 Harriet 757 (667) +90 59 Luna 757 (908) -151 61 Lyla 751 (634) +117 62 Eliana 736 (416) +320 63 Sophie 724 (886) -162 64 Orla 721 (746) -25 65 Eliza 712 (702) +10 66 Thea 686 (686) no change 67 Rose 666 (742) -76 68 Nova 650 (603) +47 69 Imogen 648 (691) -43 70 Lyra 643 (573) +70 71 Hazel 638 (629) +9 72 Erin 633 (689) -56 73 Zara 625 (666) -41 74 Elizabeth 624 (706) -82 75 Nora 616 (549) +67 76 Robyn 611 (617) -6 77 Clara 610 (564) +46 78 Nancy 604 (578) +26 79 Fatima 598 (619) -21 80 Eden 594 (714) -120 81 Ophelia 578 (645) -67 82 Raya 547 (574) -27 83 Eloise 546 (556) -10 84 Gracie 539 (447) +92 85 Emma 536 (666) -130 86 Anaya 535 (431) +104 87 Lola 524 (543) -19 88 Maria 522 (506) +16 89 Chloe 521 (646) -125 90 Athena 519 (480) +39 91 Bella 515 (619) -104 92 Darcie 513 (509) +4 93 Scarlett 496 (610) -114 94 Myla 490 (522) -32 95 Alba 472 (413) +59 96 Rosa 470 (486) -16 97 Marnie 467 (428) +39 98 Lara 465 (474) -9 99 Lilah 464 (416) +48 100 Frankie 462 (463) -1