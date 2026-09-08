Ben Baier brought the boys to the UK so they could visit their mother as part of court-ordered contact following their separation, but she failed to return them to him, and he has not seen his sons since

Nishika Samaratunga holding their son Blaine. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

An American father has called on the public to come forward with information which could locate his British ex-wife, who abducted their two sons in the UK earlier this year and has been on the run for almost six months.

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Nishika Samaratunga, a 34-year-old British citizen from a prominent Sri Lankan tea-making family, has been concealing the whereabouts of five-year-old Blaine Baier and three-year-old Nathaniel Baier, known as Nate. The boys were born in the United States and were being cared for by their father, Ben Baier, who lives near Denver, Colorado. In March, Mr Baier brought the boys to the UK so they could visit their mother as part of court-ordered contact following their separation, but she failed to return them to him, and he has not seen his sons since. Court proceedings in both the High Court in the UK and a court in Colorado remain ongoing as Mr Baier seeks his sons’ return, with the latter previously authorising American law enforcement to take custody of the children due to a “credible risk that the children are in imminent danger”. Late last month, the Colorado court ordered that Ms Samaratunga be prevented from seeing the boys as she “presents an ongoing significant risk of harm” to them. Read More: Pictured: Mother accused of murdering her newborn with boyfriend's family as court hears baby was 'stabbed 15 times' Read More: Mother tells how newborn baby son's nail infection led to brain tumour diagnosis

Ben Baier with his two sons, Nate and Blaine. Picture: PA

In a 29-page ruling, District Judge Michal Anne Lord-Blegen said: “Her abduction of the children, a crime in both the United States and the United Kingdom, confirms that she will take any measure to keep the children from (their) father.” Mr Baier’s lawyers have previously expressed concern that the two boys, who have autism, do not appear to be attending school or nursery and are not receiving medical care. The 43-year-old has now urged anyone with information about his children’s whereabouts to come forward. He said: “My only concern at this point is ensuring that Blaine and Nathaniel are safe – children should not have to grow up on the run. “Anything the British public can do to help us locate the children will help them get the support that they need. “For more than five months now they have been cut off from friends, family and the only home they’d ever known, without access to the necessary resources to support their health and development. “Please, Nishika, bring the boys home.”

The boys were born in the United States and were being cared for by their father who lives near Denver, Colorado. Picture: Alamy