Mother accused of murdering her children extradited to the US
Kimberlee Singler is accused of murdering her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son
An American mother accused of murdering two of her children has been extradited to the US to face charges, authorities said.
Kimberlee Singler, 37, is accused of murdering her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son at a residential property in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on December 19 2023.
Westminster Magistrates’ Court previously heard that two children were found dead, while Singler’s then 11-year-old daughter was injured but alive.
Colorado-based district attorney Michael Allen announced the extradition at a press conference on Tuesday, adding the charges against Singler include two counts of first-degree murder.
She also faces one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.
“Momentous day today,” Mr Allen said.
“Kimberlee Singler is back in the United States and is in custody. Today marks the first step in the criminal justice process for this defendant and the victims in this case.”
She is being held without bond ahead of her first court appearance “in the coming days”, he added.
Colorado Springs police chief Adrian Vasquez told reporters: “Today really is a significant milestone in this criminal investigation.
“Singler is accused of committing an unthinkable act… I know these acts have deeply impacted this community, and our hearts remain with the victims.”
Singler had a legal challenge to her extradition from the UK rejected in January and her bid for an appeal was denied in November.
She was arrested in Kensington, west London, by the National Crime Agency on December 30 2023.