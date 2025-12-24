An American mother accused of murdering two of her children has been extradited to the US to face charges, authorities said.

Kimberlee Singler, 37, is accused of murdering her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son at a residential property in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on December 19 2023.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court previously heard that two children were found dead, while Singler’s then 11-year-old daughter was injured but alive.

Colorado-based district attorney Michael Allen announced the extradition at a press conference on Tuesday, adding the charges against Singler include two counts of first-degree murder.

She also faces one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

