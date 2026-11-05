The pair's bodies were found on a walking trail after being reported missing by family

Mother-of-three Jennifer Balcarras and her daughter Selah Reed who died in the suspected attack. Picture: Go Fund Me

By Alex Storey

A mother and daughter have died in Canada after being savaged to death by what police fear may have been "multiple Grizzly bears".

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The pair were identified as Jenny Balcarras, 48, and Selah Reed, 20, who were discovered earlier this week in Bella Coola in British Columbia after being reported missing by relatives. The pair were out for a walk in the area but the alarm was raised when they failed to return home. Inspector for the Conservation Officer Service in the province Jeff Tyre said it was "not yet clear if more than one bear was involved". Read more: 'We were treated as domestic slaves': Former NFL player tells LBC how football saved him from slipping through the care sector's cracks Read more: Australian F1 world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80, as family remembers legend who 'dedicated his life to motorsport'

The pair were initially reported missing by family. Picture: Go Fund Me

His colleagues are trying to locate any of the bears in the region. A community has also been imposed on the community while the searches continue. The family paid tribute to Ms Balcarras, an art therapist and mother-of-three. Her brother described her as "incredibly strong" and "an inspiration". The family also paid tribute to Ms Reed, who they said had "her whole life ahead of her". They said: "She was only beginning her journey into adulthood, making this loss even more heartbreaking." A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family. It reads: "Jenny leaves behind three young adult children — a son and two daughters — as well as a grandchild.

Police in Bella Coola, British Columbia, are probing whether more than one bear was involved. Picture: Douglas Williams/Alamy

"They are now faced with the devastating loss of their mother and sister while also having to navigate the unexpected financial burden of arranging funeral services and covering the associated expenses for both Jenny and Selah. "We are hoping to ease some of that burden by raising funds to help cover funeral costs and other expenses associated with bringing Jenny and Selah home and laying them to rest." They said Ms Balcarras had recently made the move to Bella Coola to "pursue a new career and begin a new chapter in her life".

It is the latest Grizzly Bear attack in the area in recent years. Picture: Kevin Schafer/Alamy