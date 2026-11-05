Student Henry Nowak was stabbed to death by an attacker who lied that he'd been racially abused. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

By Asher McShane

The family of student Henry Nowak, who was knifed to death and left dying in the street by police after being falsely accused of racism, have said it is 'ludicrous' that his killer is being allowed to appeal his sentence.

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Vickrum Digwa was jailed for at least 21 years in June after stabbing 18-year-old Mr Nowak in Southampton on December 3 last year with a ceremonial knife with a 21cm blade. He is appealing against his sentence today, arguing that it is too severe. The killing sparked furious protests when police body-worn video was released showing officers handcuffing Mr Nowak, from Chafford Hundred, Essex, as he lay dying after Digwa falsely told officers that the teenager had racially abused him. Digwa stabbed Henry, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, five times with an eight-inch blade in Southampton on 3 December – and lied to police that the student had started the altercation and racially abused him. Henry's stepmother, Katie Nowak, told ITV News ahead of the hearing: "It just doesn't feel fair to us at all. Read more: Henry Nowak’s family say ‘world changed twice’ after student’s murder Read more: Henry Nowak ‘would have hated’ riots after his death, as family accuse politicians of playing a 'game' with son's murder

"It's another process that we've got to go through. It's another fight that we have to have. "It was a very clear verdict. It's not right that he's allowed to do this." Digwa, 23, is appealing against the length of his sentence as “manifestly excessive”. But Attorney General Ellie Reeves has also referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal as “unduly lenient”, with three senior judges set to hear both bids to change the sentence on Thursday.

Vickrum Digwa was jailed for 21 years for the murder. Picture: Hampshire Police