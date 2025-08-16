Mother appeals to find son’s killers after ‘three painful and traumatic years’. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman said she had suffered “three painful and traumatic years” as she made an appeal to find her son’s murderers on the anniversary of his death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Rimmer was with a group of friends in Lavrock Bank, Dingle, Liverpool, on August 16 2022 when riders on two electric bikes drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots towards them at around 11.40pm, Merseyside Police said. Mr Rimmer, 22, was injured and despite the efforts of police officers and ambulance staff he was pronounced dead a short while later in hospital. Ten people have been arrested in relation to the murder but no one has been charged. On the third anniversary of his death, Mr Rimmer’s mother Joanne said: “It is three painful and traumatic years since Sam was murdered. The passing of time has not eased the pain. “People say to cherish the memories, but when I think of Sam, the memory I have is of his body in the morgue, staring at his chest, willing him to breathe. No parent should ever have to identify their child’s body. Read more: The Art of 'No Deal': Trump-Putin talks on Ukraine end without agreement on ceasefire Read more: Manchester Airport chaos as two planes clip wings and ground flights

Mother appeals to find son’s killers after ‘three painful and traumatic years’. Picture: Handout

“Unless you have experienced the murder of your child, you cannot begin to understand the agonising, torturous mental and emotional horror we endure daily. The ache of my heart just to see my son again. “My appeal is to the people who know who killed Sam. If you know something and you are reading this, please, please speak up. No one will ever know as it will be completely anonymous. “Sam was shot in his back. He was turned away from his killers. This image haunts me. In his final moments, was he scared? Was he in pain? “I died the day Sam did. I function but I do not live. I know the pain of losing Sam will never go but if I see justice for his murder, maybe the family and I can begin to move forward and remember the happy memories of Sam.” Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “Sam’s death has had a devastating impact on his family, and in particular his mum, and they deserve to get justice. “It has now been three years since Sam was tragically killed, but we are still determined as ever to find the person or people responsible.

Merseyside police hyundai patrol car Dingle, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy