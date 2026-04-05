A ten-month-old girl and her mother are among three killed by a falling tree during an Easter egg hunt hosted by a facility for new mums.

The 100ft tree fell on four people participating in the event on the morning of Easter Sunday.

Despite the efforts of first responders, a 21-year-old mother died at the scene from her injuries, along with another 16-year-old girl.

The 21-year-old's daughter also died in hospital after the incident.

Another 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

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