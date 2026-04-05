Mother and 10-month-old baby among three killed by falling tree during Easter egg hunt in Germany
A mother, 21, her baby daughter and a 16-year-old girl were hit by a falling tree on the morning of Easter Sunday.
A ten-month-old girl and her mother are among three killed by a falling tree during an Easter egg hunt hosted by a facility for new mums.
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The 100ft tree fell on four people participating in the event on the morning of Easter Sunday.
Despite the efforts of first responders, a 21-year-old mother died at the scene from her injuries, along with another 16-year-old girl.
The 21-year-old's daughter also died in hospital after the incident.
Another 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
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The incident took place in the woods near the town of Satrupholm in northern Germany.
Around 50 mums, pregnant women and children has been participating in the Easter egg hunt at the time, run by a nearby state-funded facility for new mothers.
It is understood that a high-winds warning had been issued by the German weather service at the time the accident happened.
Grief counsellors were sent to the scene to help those who had witnessed the event.