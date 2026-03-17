Kouri Richins, 35, slipped five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into a cocktail that her husband Eric Richins drank in March 2022

Kouri Richins slipped five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into a cocktail that her husband Eric Richins drank. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

The author of a children's book about coping with grief has been convicted of killing her husband by poisoning him with fentanyl in Utah.

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Kouri Richins, 35, slipped five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into a cocktail that her husband Eric Richins drank in March 2022. Prosecutors said the mother-of-three fed her partner the toxic drink, as she falsely believed she would inherit his $4 million estate when he died to pay off her $4.5 million debt. Read more: Police seek legal advice over Bobby Vylan's ‘death to the IDF’ chants at Al-Quds Day march Read more: Children ‘failed’ by tech firms as child sex abuse image offences rise nearly 10%, says NSPCC

Prosecutors said the writer fed her partner the toxic drink, as she falsely believed she would inherit his $4 million estate when he died to pay off her $4.5 million debt. Picture: Alamy

“She wanted to leave Eric Richins but did not want to leave his money,” Summit County prosecutor Brad Bloodworth said. Richins' sick plan was carried out at their home outside the affluent ski town of Park City. She was found guilty of aggravated murder and convicted of several other felonies, including attempted murder, forgery, and fraudulently claiming insurance benefits after his death. The court heard about Ritchins' failed poisoning attempts, such as when she tried to feed her husband a fentanyl-laced sandwich on Valentine's Day, which made him black out. Richins stared at the floor and took deep breaths as the judge read the verdict, which came after the jury deliberated for just under three hours. As the guilty verdict was announced, family members on both sides of the case left the courtroom hugging and crying. Amy Richins, Eric Richins’ sister, said outside the courtroom: "Honestly I feel like we’re all in shock. It’s been a long time coming. "I'm just very happy that we got justice for my brother." Richins' trial was scheduled to be a five-week trial, but was cut short when she waived her right to testify and her legal team rested its case without calling any witnesses.

Prosecutors told jurors that she had opened numerous life insurance policies on her husband without his knowledge, totalling about $2 million. Picture: Alamy

Her attorneys were confident prosecutors did not produce enough evidence to convict her of murder. Real estate agent Richins was deep in debt before the March 2022 poisoning incident and was planning to run off with another man, the prosecution said. Prosecutors told jurors that she had opened numerous life insurance policies on her husband without his knowledge, totalling about $2m. Text messages between Richins and Robert Josh Grossman, the man with whom she was allegedly having an affair, were shown to the court. In the exchanges, the defendant fantasised about leaving her husband, gaining millions in a divorce and marrying Grossman. A forensic search of Richins' internet history on her phone showed she had searched “what is a lethal.dose.of.fetanayl", “luxury prisons for the rich America” and “if someone is poisned what does it go down on the death certificate as". Carmen Lauber, a housekeeper for the family who claimed to have sold Richins fentanyl on multiple occasions, was quizzed by attorney Wendy Lewis. Lewis argued Lauber did not deal fentanyl and was motivated to lie for legal protection. The housekeeper denied dealing the synthetic opioid in early police interviews, but later admitted it after being informed that Mr Richins died of a fentanyl overdose. Lauber was already in a drug court program and she was told her deal could be pulled after she was arrested in connection with the Richins case.

A forensic search of Richins' internet history on her phone was shown to the court. Picture: Alamy