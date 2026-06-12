Severe injuries from violent shaking and an impact to the head in 2019 contributed to Eliza Ngaba's death from an infection in 2022

Sarah Ngaba was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years and 154 days after she murdered her seven-week-old daughter, Eliza, by shattering her skull in a fit of rage. Picture: West Mercia Police

By Georgia Rowe

A “callous and uncaring” mother who murdered her seven-week-old daughter by shattering her skull in a fit of rage has been given a minimum jail term of more than 12 years.

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Jurors heard how Sarah Ngaba, 32, visited a shop to buy a lottery ticket before seeking medical help for Eliza Ngaba. Ngaba was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years and 154 days after a judge described the killing as “the culmination of increasingly hostile behaviour” towards the infant. Ngaba was found guilty of murder last month after jurors were told severe injuries from violent shaking and an impact to the head in November 2019 contributed to London-born Eliza’s death from an infection in August 2022. Ngaba, formerly of Briarwood in Brookside, Telford, Shropshire, was jailed for 14 years for wounding in 2021, and later charged with murder after Eliza’s death. Read more: Bungling career burglar caught after leaving passport photo at crime scene Read more: Hundreds of protesters gather as Palestine Action activists sentenced over Israeli defence firm break-in

Jurors heard how Ngaba visited a shop to buy a lottery ticket before seeking medical help for Eliza Ngaba. Picture: West Mercia Police

The murder trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told she sought to conceal what she had done by lying to medics and police. She was also caught on CCTV visiting a shop where she bought a lottery ticket, before taking Eliza to hospital in a taxi on November 13 2019. Sentencing Ngaba, Mrs Justice Brunner praised the dedication of Eliza’s “remarkable” foster parents, Laura and Gary Haynes. Having heard a statement from the foster parents saying they loved Eliza dearly and missed her “bright and sunny nature” every day, the judge said: “Theirs was a stable and caring household and they clearly brought much love and happiness into her life.”

West Mercia Police thanked Eliza's foster family "for never giving up on getting justice for Eliza". Picture: West Mercia Police

Turning to Ngaba in the dock, the judge criticised her for booking a taxi to take Eliza to hospital, delaying medical help and failing to maximise her daughter’s chances of effective treatment. Ruling that Eliza’s head was likely to have been struck against a wall, the judge told Ngaba: “The distribution of injuries shows this was not a momentary attack. “The trigger for you losing your temper is not clear. The result of that assault was immediately catastrophic. “It would have been obvious to you straight away that Eliza had serious injuries but you continued to act in a callous way. “You deliberately delayed and you deliberately concealed Eliza’s terrible state. Instead you put your interests above hers.”

Severe injuries from violent shaking and an impact to the head in November 2019 contributed to London-born Eliza’s death from an infection in August 2022. Picture: West Mercia Police

The judge said it was an unusual feature of the case that Ngaba had already served six years and 211 days of her 14-year sentence for wounding, meaning that time period should be subtracted from a minimum term that would have been 19 years. Gordon Aspden KC, addressing the court in mitigation, said Ngaba had joined the Anglican community while serving at HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire, where the chaplain described her as a model prisoner and “never violent”. Mr Aspden told the judge: “It’s difficult to imagine a more melancholy and tragic case than this for so many people, not least the victim. “We would invite the court to pass the least possible minimum term.” In submissions prior to sentence, prosecutor Lisa Hancox said: “The medical evidence in this case shows that Eliza’s injuries were caused by two distinct and different mechanisms – that is shaking and impact. “Clearly the attack was prolonged.” Ngaba had shown growing hostility towards Eliza prior to the attack, Ms Hancox said, adding that her reaction to the infant’s collapse had been “callous and uncaring”. She added: “The prosecution case is that Eliza died as a result of a violent assault inflicted by her mother during what can properly be described as a loss of control amounting to a fit of rage. "It was a sustained and aggressive assault upon a defenceless infant.”

A judge described the killing as “the culmination of increasingly hostile behaviour” towards the infant. Picture: West Mercia Police